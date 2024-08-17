Ramesh Krishnan on tennis and youth in Chennai





Former tennis player Ramesh Krishnan shares some happy memories from his childhood in Chennai Chennai has been my home. I mean… to put it right, I was born in Thanjavur, but my parents lived here in Chennai; so I have always been a Chennai a vaseto use the term, and there was a period when I was actively playing tennis… when I wasn't there that much. Other than that, Chennai has always been a part of me. I went to school here. Those are some of my fondest memories: lots of friends from school; playing with friends on the street; and then going back to school. I think I had a really nice childhood. Well, I think the city grows on you. I think I have to thank my grandfather for that. He used to live in Tenkasi and he felt that he had to move to Chennai to give his son a better chance. And I think I was able to hitch a ride. So in that way, Chennai gave me a lot of opportunities. We had a tennis court at home, which was a rarity in other parts of the country. But in Chennai, we could arrange it. I think it was very important for me to develop into a good tennis player. Happy birthday Chennai. And I am proud to be made of Chennai. Scan the QR code to watch the interview, or visit: https://bit.ly/3AoLIDT

