Why do brothers Alexis and Flix Lebrun shout Tcho! every point they win?
During the Olympic Games in Paris, table tennis was one of the sports that was highlighted, especially with the Lebrun mania who won thanks to the very good results of the table tennis players. Especially those of the two Lebrun brothers, Flix and Alexis, who are both precocious and talented and develop an attractive and dynamic image, were passed on.
Their fame was increased when the eldest of the Lebrun brothers responded to a tweet from Antoine Griezmann and answered the question: What does Alexis Lebrun say after each point? Essay? Had tried!? Enough? He is too strong! The athlete explains: In short, it was Tcho and then Tchos and then it went downhill from there.
This exchange was recorded in several media outlets, which point out nice dimensionor even the creativity of the table tennis player. While the conversation may make you laugh, these terms are well known to table tennis players and have even been the subject of explanatory videos. The official WTT channel explains the etymology of CHO, as it relates to the Chinese ball and good ball.
The Song of Ping Sunday also provides this explanation, but also draws up an inventory of alternative terms, sometimes specific to certain languages (kom op, vamos, Allez). We can consider that the international dimension of the competitions creates a favourable situation for language contacts, which can lead to developments, adaptations and innovations, which explain the way Alexis Lebrun works.
To understand precisely these different evolutions, up to the current form, we could also apply the same methodology as certain linguists do in historical morphology, which makes it possible to understand, for example, how caballus became horse in Latin. But this would require fieldwork in Montpellier and research with the Lebrun brothers and their partners! One hypothesis I would try here would be the passage of tcho Allez c'est à tcho c'est a, to arrive at tchos, according to a principle oflanguage economy.
The language of sport as a specialized variety
But apart from the term itself and its possible variants, it is interesting to think about the existence of such terms and their use in the context of competitions. According to Arthur Gakowskifrom the University of d in Poland, the language of sports can be considered a specialized language variety is characterized by a specific lexicon for the world of sports, used by both professionals and amateurs, but also by ordinary users of the language, members of the communication associations of modern civilization.
But on a second level this language is used in a performative dimension of language. So if saying is enough, athletes' speeches in context can have different functions, made explicit for example as a means of release: We are a high pressure sport and sometimes we can let go of that pressure. by Alexis Lebrun. The fact that we shout makes us more relaxed.
The call of the table tennis player would therefore have a liberating function. But we must not neglect, besides the relation with one's own stress, the context of the opposition that takes place in table tennis, and the influence that this language can have on the interaction with the opponent.
Influencing the Opponent: The Performativity of Language
In an article title Influencing opponent judgments during competitive sports interactions: an example in table tennis, published in 2006 in European Review of Applied Psychology, G. Poizat, C. Sve and C. Rossard identify with table tennis verbal communication directed at the opponent or at oneselfespecially in the categories distract the opponent and reduce the feeling of conflicting trust.
These shouts would therefore have the function of drawing the opponent's attention to himself, of making him lose his concentration, and also of adopting an attitude that will undermine his confidence. The authors also report the results of a study by Greenlees et al. (2005), still on table tennis, with highlights the influence of the perception of the opponent on the expectations of the match outcomeand highlights the multitude of signals and behaviors that can influence this perception.
They conclude that with this behavior add what are verbal communication and the expression of emotions in particular, Table tennis players exploit the impact of social evaluation of emotional expression to influence opponent perceptions.
What this exchange and the media coverage of table tennis have also emphasised is the importance of language in the context of sporting interaction: it can help change the perceptions that opponents have and contribute to winning a match.
Communication in the coach-player relationship
Returning to the Lebrun brothers and adding a language component in the competitive context, a key point of their success is the relationship with their coach, Nathanal Molin. As reported in Olympic Games Websitethe relationship between the coach and the player creates trust, which promotes coping with stress and competition.
So Molin explains the words of Flix Lebrun: I told him something that had been on my mind for a long time. Just before you sit down at the table, at the end of the warm-up: you haven't prepared for this match for two days, it's been seventeen years, and your coach has been preparing for twenty years, we are ready.
As shown Guillaume Martinent in a 2022 article about the coach-trainee relationship in table tennis, In fact, there is a consensus among table tennis coaches, researchers and sport psychologists that achieving performance goals depends in part on the ability of table tennis players to cope with the stress caused by competition and to control their emotions felt during the match. competition.
Here too, language intervenes the coach's communication is a primordial element [] during coaching time (pre-match chat, time-out, coaching between sets). Ensuring that the players have received, accepted and understood the message according to the coach's wishes is a particularly salient issue. The close relationship between the player and the coach may involve working on acquiring or developing good communication skills.
The synthesis of all this then leads to situations like this: we notice both the cries of encouragement from Flix Lebrun, but also the ties with the coach, as every eye is focused on him (his opponent from the small team final, the Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto, who does the same when obtaining his points).
Finally, this beautiful example of Lebrun-mania and all the talent of the two brothers and their team also highlights the power of words and the challenges of communication. Fortunately, these parameters are increasingly being looked at: for example, we are currently conducting action research on table tennis coaching (Alive Coaching TT: Linguistic analysis of verbal interactions in a coaching context, the case of table tennis table), in collaboration with CD95TT, and several coaches and players from Val-d'Oise. The first results will soon be presented at the study days Linguistic explorations in the field of sports and physical activity.
Julien Longhi is a professor of linguisticsUniversity of Cergy-Pontoise.
This article has been republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
