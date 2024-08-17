Multicultural Cup returns in 2024





Northern Territory Cricket is pleased to confirm its participation in the 2024 Multicultural Cup, once again supporting the event formerly known as the Asia Cup.

The 2024 Multicultural Cup will be held over the first three weekends of October, with several matches scheduled at the DXC Arena, including the floodlit opening match on Friday, October 4. The event is an initiative in line with Cricket Australia's Multicultural Action Plan and aims to promote inclusivity and create greater connections between the Territory's diverse communities. Previously run by volunteers, NT Cricket will be managing and running the round robin tournament this season, building on the excellent work of local player, coach and volunteer Udara Weerasinghe. To further celebrate the Territory's diversity and multiculturalism, this year's Multicultural Cup will feature teams representing their communities and countries of origin. Ten teams will compete from among the national teams of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Australia. Cricket Australia recently published its Multicultural Action Plan, which sets out 10 key actions, including a target to increase the number of registered players in South Asia by 30,000 over four years. The Multicultural Action Plan highlights that the Northern Territory has the highest percentage of residents in the country with one or more parents born abroad (61%). Northern Territory Cricket is committed to bringing the Territory’s diverse and rapidly growing cricket community ever closer together. The Multicultural Cup is a great way to achieve this. Nick Winter, Head of Cricket, said: We are delighted to confirm the 2024 Multicultural Cup and look forward to celebrating the diverse and rich cultures of our community during the tournament. It is an exciting time for cricket in the Territory. Our sport is making phenomenal progress, as evidenced by the recent ruckus between Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Top End Series. The Multicultural Cup is one of many initiatives aimed at providing greater opportunities for cricketers who call the Top End their home. Gurnam Singh, Cricket Australia's Multicultural Ambassador, said: Bringing the community together and ensuring people from all backgrounds feel represented is crucial to the success of cricket in Australia. One of the key aims of Cricket Australia's Multicultural Action Plan is to create opportunities for multicultural members of the community to engage with cricket. I would like to congratulate NT Cricket on embracing the diverse cultures of the Territory and encourage all cricketers to support what promises to be another exceptional tournament. Udara Weerasinghe, assistant coach of NT Strike said: The success of the Multicultural Cup is due to our shared love of cricket. A big thank you to all the volunteers who put their time and energy into making the competition happen. The Northern Territory's multicultural community has a huge passion for cricket and I look forward to seeing the competition continue to grow with the fantastic support of NT Cricket.

