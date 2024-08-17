TNIAAM Roundtable: Choosing Our Candidates for Syracuse Football Breakout

It's only two weeks until the Syracuse Orange football game and we want to keep you excited until the opening game.

This week our staff has listed our top three prospects for 2024. We will be picking one forward, one defensive player, and then one other player regardless of position.

Standout in attack:

Kevin: Darrell Gill, Jr

Syracuse will have a lot of options in terms of players to catch the ball, but Gill will get opportunities to make some plays against single coverage this year. I think his year of experience will allow him to hold off the freshmen receivers and become a big-play target for Kyle McCord.

Carson: Jackson Meeks

Fran called Meeks invincible at camp on Monday, and personally, when I hear that about someone, they are automatically my standout on offense. Meeks is a matchup nightmare with his size and weight. He is taller than most cornerbacks and quicker than most linebackers, which gives him a huge advantage on offense. Despite his limited production at Georgia, I think Meeks will have a monster year in the Orange uniform, especially with Kyle McCord throwing him the ball.

Max: Yasin Willis

Willis is ranked No. 2 in New Jersey's Class of 2024 and is a bulldozer between the hashes and will thrive behind LeQuint Allen. Kyle McCord doesn't run nearly as much as Garrett Shrader, so I expect we'll see a good dose of Willis, especially on the goal line with his larger frame.

Dumb: Will Nixon

Nixon saw limited playing time in Washington, where he played behind Dillon Johnson. He flashed his potential as a big run generator, but also as a receiver who showed he can pick up yards. Nixon gives coach Brown a different element at running back than Allen and Willis provide, which could help open up Syracuse’s offense even more.

Mike: Yazeed Haynes

Haynes has a real shot at being the top receiver as a redshirt freshman in a very competitive room. We saw in the spring that he can fly and excel on the outside in man coverage, and it was more of the same in fall camp, so if Kyle McCord needs (or just wants) to throw a deep ball, Zeed is the guy to go to.

Breakout player in defense:

Kevin: Kevin Jobity

I’ll continue with the theme of under-the-radar recruits emerging for Syracuse this season. Jobity possesses the type of athleticism that can be unlocked with experience. He’s no longer just a raw athlete, and in this new system, I expect him to emerge as a pass-rushing threat this fall.

Carson: Dion Tank Wilson Jr.

While Syracuse's defensive line is normally not a bright spot, I think adding guys like Tank, Diggs, Isaiah Hastings and King Joseph Edwards to a line that already has some talent changes the story. Tanks put up great numbers at Arizona and New Mexico State, and I expect that to continue at Syracuse. Plus, you don't get the Tank name if you can't run through your opponents in the trenches.

Max: Devin Grant

Perhaps not technically a breakout candidate, but Grant's ability in coverage will be a huge boost for the Orange secondary. A First-Team All-MAC selection last season at Buffalo, Grant should thrive around veteran secondary leaders in Justin Barron, Duce Chestnut and Alijah Clark.

Dom: Jayden Bellamy

Bellamy made seven starts at cornerback last year, but 2023 marks the first time he’ll make a real impact after sitting out 2022 at Notre Dame. He’s been decent at tackling the ball and creating some turnovers. In a new defensive system, he could shine more as a coverage corner.

Mike: Denis Jaquez Jr.

Injuries have cut short two seasons for the junior edge rusher, but as long as he can stay on the field this year, he has the benefit of an SEC veteran starting on the other end. With opponents likely shifting to ensure Fadil Diggs is locked in for a precious second or two, Jaquez will have more opportunities to beat one man and get straight to the QB.

Another standout:

Kevin: Marcus Washington, Jr.

Washington is in his third school, but he has the athletic gifts to be a versatile player for the Orange's defense and special teams. I'll give it my shot – Washington is scoring on both defense and special teams this season.

Carson: Clarence Lewis

Several wideouts have said their toughest matchup in practice is Clarence Lewis. Lewis brings a wealth of experience and wisdom from his four years at Our LadyHe is an extremely cerebral cornerback who has leverage and reads defenses well. Syracuse will be a great fit for him to finish out his final year of college football.

Max: Malachi James

I had to do a double take when I saw this post earlier yesterday. Over 23 MPH?? On a football field?? Yeah, it doesn’t matter where Fran Brown lines up with James, who is listed as a running back on the depth chart. This kid is going to shine when he gets the ball in space.

Verdict: Trebor Pena

Picking someone like Pena to break out might be a challenge, but consider his production on offense thus far. He’s played quite well in 2022 (22 catches for 203 yards), not including his reliable punt and kick returns. Two injury-plagued years have separated 2022. With Kyle McCord now under center and Gadsden back in the mix, could Pena emerge as a more volume target on offense?

Mike: Joshua Miller

If SU can somehow get through a full season without a major O-Line injury, I’ll be over the moon. But even with Frans reviving the workouts, that’s probably not going to happen. Miller has worked both inside and outside in both camps, so his versatility and 64, 303 lbs. frame make him an ideal candidate to step in if and when one of the starters goes down.

