Kylie Kelce Returns to Coach High School Field Hockey Team





Kylie Kelce Don't let her increased public profile stop her from doing what she loves. Kelce, 32, will return to coach the Lower Merion High School hockey team in Philadelphia when the season begins this fall. The job remains a challenge for the former student-athlete. “I think one of the most important things about being a high school coach and a public high school coach is that we get a wide variety of athletes,” Kelce said told People in a story published Thursday, Aug. 15. “Some people will decide to move up to Division I. Others won't play past their senior year — they're really there to just enjoy the sport and spend time with their friends. In our situation, everyone is welcome.” The upcoming season will mark Kelce's eighth consecutive year as coach of the Lower Merion Aces. “I think team sports help people work together,” she added. “Even for the people who don't choose to play after high school, they still get to experience that,” Kelce continued. “So we want them to be more confident when they leave. We want them to be able to work with a team, whether that's athletically or on the floor or in a classroom.” Kelce, who played hockey at Division III Cabrini University, emphasized the idea that the team is your “family.” “You don't have to like them, but you do have to love them and respect them,” she insisted. “And those are all things that I think are really important later in life. They make you a better, more well-rounded person and better prepared for the world after high school.” The mother of three – she and her husband Jason Kelce her daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months — went on to explain that the lessons she teaches on the field are really just a metaphor for what happens off the game. Thank you! You have successfully subscribed. “Yes, we focus on skill. Yes, we focus on endurance. We focus on all the things that can potentially help us win in field hockey, but ultimately I'm trying to help them win in life,” Kylie said. “So all those character-building opportunities are things that we focus on the most.” While Kylie prepares to return to coaching, Jason is preparing for his next professional chapter as a co-host on ESPN's Monday evening countdownThe role comes after he announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year after 13 seasons in the NFL. “I'm mostly excited to see Jason excel in a new position,” Kylie said of Jason's new job. “I joke that it's annoying that he's good at everything, and I know I'm biased in that, but I truly believe that he's good at everything because even if he's not good at the beginning or the best at the beginning, he's going to work tirelessly and endlessly until he can get there.”

