Paralympic team of 516 members formed – Chinadaily.com.cn





This photo, taken on August 16, 2024, shows a general view of the opening meeting of the Chinese delegation for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, in Beijing, the capital of China. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Olympic excitement may have cooled somewhat with the end of summer, but for Paralympians, the Games are only now heating up. China's 516-member Paralympic delegation was officially formed in Beijing on Friday and is ready to compete with pride and integrity in Paris. The Paralympic Games in Paris, which will take place from August 28 to September 8, will be hosted by the French capital for the first time. This year, 22 sports and 549 events will be held at the Games, 10 more than at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. More than 4,400 athletes from over 160 countries and regions are expected to participate in the event. The Chinese delegation, which features a mix of youth and experience, will participate in 19 sports and 302 events, including archery, athletics, badminton, wheelchair basketball, fencing and tennis. The Chinese delegation for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris, which is participating in the Summer Paralympics for the 11th time this year, consists of 126 male and 158 female athletes, supported by 232 coaches and staff members. The athletes have an average age of 25.8 years, with 48-year-old table tennis player Xiong Guiyan as the oldest participant and 15-year-old swimmer Zhu Hui as the youngest. The team also includes 12 athletes from ethnic minority groups. All athletes are amateurs, representing a variety of professions, ranging from workers and farmers to students, civil servants and freelancers. Of the participants, 189 athletes have previously competed at the Paralympics, while 95 are making their debut. Cheng Kai, chairman of the Chinese Federation of Disabled, will lead the delegation. The delegation aims to push boundaries, pursue excellence and show both their spirit and sportsmanship. Their mission also includes promoting international friendships, achieving success in both competition and cultural values, and deepening cultural exchange and cooperation with the host country. China made its Paralympic debut in 1984 at the seventh edition of the Games in New York, sending a delegation of 24 athletes to compete in track and field, archery and table tennis. The team earned an impressive 24 medals, including two gold. In the years that followed, China's performance improved significantly. At the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, the country dominated the Games, winning 89 gold, 70 silver and 52 bronze medals, for a total of 211 medals, topping both the gold and overall medal tables. In 2021, at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Team China continued its winning streak. The team won 207 medals, 96 of which were gold. For the fifth time in a row, the team finished first in both gold medal count and overall standings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202408/17/WS66bfe1b7a31060630b923873.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos