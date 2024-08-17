Cricket and baseball are played at Riggin Memorial Field, New Jersey – The Rhiter





During my recent trip to New Jersey for ABF Freight, I took some time to walk to a nearby park, about a block or two from my hotel. This incredible park had baseball fields, a walking trail, Little League fields, a soccer field, and a multi-purpose field. The park, Riggin Memorial Field, is named after Captain Charles Holland Riggin, a U.S. Army soldier who was killed in action in France during World War I. Prior to his service, Captain Riggin was a teacher and eventually became the principal of the local East Rutherford High School. Below is the plaque honoring Captain Riggin, a summary of his life story, and his military service record. It is amazing that the field and park honor his legacy, over 100 years after his passing in 1918. When I saw the baseball field (embedded in the artificial turf), the backstop, the dugouts, home plate, the batter's box, I was hoping to see a game or practice or home run derby between friends from the neighborhood. Instead, I was watching a cricket match in the short area from right to center field. Or practice, I don't know exactly what I saw, but I know it was a cricket match or game or practice. I tried to follow the play, the windup, the racket/bat being used to hit the ball, the fielding, the players involved. To be honest, I was both clueless and excited about it all at the same time. I watched a few tosses or innings or whatever they call it, and then moved on to other parts of the park. I followed the perimeter of the park to two Little League/youth baseball fields. Both fields looked like they were in good condition. Maybe I just missed a practice or game, the fields looked like they had been used recently by players and coaches. I discovered that the fields are owned by the East Rutherford Little League, founded in 1951. Wow, an impressive and long-running youth sports organization here in NJ and I was excited to spot it and check it out. I snapped a few photos of the baseball fields and a plaque honoring a local Little League mentor – “Coach Tom” Tom Schreiber. The motto on his plaque is something I enjoy reading and sharing, especially when it comes to youth sports – “It's all about the kids.” Riggin Park was busy with walkers, joggers, cricket players, some parents and kids playing soccer, others playing catch. From what I could tell, it was a safe place for kids to play. The park honored a local military hero with a beautiful plaque at the entrance. And the East Rutherford Little League fields had the best sign I've read all week, which I'll quote here. Your kids aren't playing for the Yankees, let them make mistakes and encourage them to do their best. All in all, it was a great walk to Riggin Field to see all the cool sports and activities going on. And a very interesting baseball experience in East Rutherford by watching a live cricket game.

