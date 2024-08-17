SBC Football 365 Preview – South Alabama





NEW ORLEANS After making back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in program history, South Alabama opens its 2024 schedule on Saturday, Aug. 31, when it hosts North Texas at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The matchup will be the second ever between the two programs. The Mean Green won the first meeting, 24-14, in 2012. South Alabama's non-conference slate also includes trips to Ohio (Sept. 7) and LSU (Sept. 28), along with a home game against Northwestern State (Sept. 12). In addition to annual dates with its West Division opponents, the Jaguars' conference schedule includes a trip to App State (Sept. 19) and a visit from East Division team Georgia Southern (Nov. 2). The Jaguars were projected to finish fifth in the Sun Belt West Division in last month's Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Coaches Poll. First-year head coach Major Applewhite will oversee a roster that returns three All-Sun Belt honorees from 2023 and named those same three to the 2024 Preseason All-Sun Belt teams. That grouping includes the team leader in touchdown receptions, senior wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett (883 yards, 8 touchdowns) and interceptions, redshirt senior defensive back Jaden Voisin (71 tackles, 4 interceptions) from a year ago. South Alabama finished 7-6 in 2023, including a 33-7 win over home-court five-way opponent Oklahoma State. The Jaguars were part of the nation’s top 12-team Sun Belt contingent to compete in bowl season, winning 1-of-5 Sun Belt bowl championships with a 59-10 win over Eastern Michigan in the ’68 Ventures Bowl. The 68 Ventures Bowl victory was the first bowl championship in program history for South Alabama, marking its fourth-ever bowl appearance. To hear comments from head coach Major Applewhite, senior wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett and redshirt senior defensive lineman WyKevious Thomas during the 2024 Sun Belt Football Media Days, visit the Sun Belt Conference YouTube page. SCHEDULE 2024 8/31 North Texas 9/7 in Ohio 9/12 Northwestern state 9/19 at App State* 28/9 at LSU 10/5 at Arkansas State* 10/15 Troy* 10/26 ULM* 11/2 Georgia South* 11/16 near Louisiana* 11/23 at Southern Miss* 11/29 State of Texas* 2023 ALL-SUN BELT RETURNERS

First team DB Jaden Voisin, South Alabama (RS Sr., DB Crestview, Fla.) Third team DL WyKevious Thomas, South Alabama (RS Sr., DL Riverdale, Ga.) Honorable Mention WR Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama (Sr., WR Jackson, Ala.) 2024 PRESEASON ALL-SUN BELT SELECTIONS

First team DB Jaden Voisin, South Alabama (RS Sr., DB Crestview, Fla.) Second team WR Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama (Sr., WR Jackson, Ala.)

DL WyKevious Thomas, South Alabama (RS Sr., DL Riverdale, Ga.)

