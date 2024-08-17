Reckless driving charges filed against teammate of hockey player Gustavus Adolphus who died in crash

The Gustavus women's hockey team begins the defense of the national championship with a heavy heart

The Gustavus women's hockey team begins the defense of the national championship with a heavy heart

GRACE TOWNSHIP, Minnesota — The teammate who was driving the car in the crash that killed Gustavus Adolphus College hockey player Jori Jones is now facing reckless driving charges.

Jones, 19, was driving home from a team-building trip in North Dakota when the car crashed in a van at an intersection in western Minnesota.

Jones died in hospital after the crash. Her three teammates and the driver of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The teammate who was driving gave a statement to police saying she “didn't realize until much too late that it was a four-way intersection,” according to the complaint. She took a preliminary breath test that showed a result of 0.000.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene who said the teammate was driving about 60 mph. The bus, witnesses said, stopped at the intersection and began accelerating when it was struck.

According to the criminal complaint, a crash reconstruction estimated that the teammate was traveling at 78 mph and was traveling between 55 and 65 mph when she struck the bus. She was speeding and ignored a stop sign, the crash reconstruction report said.

Jori Jones Gustaaf Adolf College



The teammate was charged Friday with reckless driving, a misdemeanor. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 364 days, $3,000 or both.

Janssen started her hockey journey in Roseville with the Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association, where her father also coached. She went on to play goalie for the Gustavus women's hockey team and was on the team when they won the 2023 Division III national championship in a thrilling three-overtime game.

Please note: The video above first aired on October 21, 2023.

More from CBS News