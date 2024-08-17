Table tennis: why do the Lebrun brothers shout Tcho! every point won?

See my news

The Paris Olympic Games have brought table tennis to the attention, especially with the « Lebrun mania » who has established himself in table tennis competitions thanks to the very good results of the table tennis players.

In particular, those of the two Lebrun brothers, Félix and Alexis, both precocious and talented, who developed an attractive and dynamic image, were passed on.

Their fame was increased when the eldest of the Lebrun brothers responded to a tweet from Antoine Griezmann and answered the question: “What does Alexis Lebrun say after each point?” Essay? Attempt!? Enough? He is too strong! » This exchange was recorded in various media outlets, which point to the nice dimension of the exchangeor even the creativity of the table tennis playerand the athlete explains: “It was actually 'Tcho' and then 'Tchosé' and then it went south.” If this exchange makes you laugh, these terms are well known to table tennis players and have even been the subject of explanatory videos: the official WTT channel explains the etymology of CHO in relation to the Chinese “ball” and “good ball.”: The chain of Ping Sunday also provides this explanation, but also compiles an inventory of alternative terms, sometimes specific to certain languages ​​(“come on”, “vamos”, “go”). We can consider that the international dimension of competitions creates a favourable situation for language contacts, which can lead to developments, adaptations and innovation, which explain Alexis Lebrun's “Tchosé”. In order to understand precisely the different evolutions, up to the current form, we could also apply the same methodology as certain linguists do in 'historical morphology', which makes it possible to understand, for example, how “horse” in Latin has become “horse”, but this would require fieldwork in Montpellier and research with the Lebrun brothers and their partners! (one hypothesis I would try here would be the transition from “tcho come on, that's it” to “tcho that's it” to arrive at “tchosé”, following a principle oflanguage economy).

The language of sport as a specialized variety But apart from the term itself and its possible variants, it is interesting to think about the existence of such terms and their use in the context of competitions. According to Artur Gałkowskithe language of sport can be considered as a specialized variant of language that is “characterized by a specific lexicon for the world of sport, used both by professionals and amateurs, but also by ordinary users of the language, members of the communicative world.” societies of modern civilization. But on a second level this language is used in a performative dimension of language. So if 'saying is doing', athletes' speeches can have different functions in context, which have been explained, for example, as a means of release : “We are a high-pressure sport and sometimes we can let go of that pressure,” testifies Alexis Lebrun. By shouting, we can be more relaxed.” The call of the table tennis player would therefore have a liberating function. But we must not neglect, besides the relation with one's own stress, the context of the opposition that takes place in table tennis, and the influence that this language can have on the interaction with the opponent.

Influencing the Opponent: Performativity of Language In a article titled “Influencing opponent judgments during competitive sports interactions: an example from table tennis”, published in 2006 in European overview of applied psychologyG. Poizat, C. Sève, C. Rossard identify in table tennis “verbal communication addressed to the opponent or to oneself”, especially in the categories “Deconcentrate the opponent” and “Reduce the opponent's feeling of confidence”. These shouts would therefore have the function of drawing the opponent's attention to himself, of making him lose his concentration, and also of adopting an attitude that will undermine his confidence. The authors also report the results of a study by Greenlees et al. (2005), still on table tennis, which underscores “the influence of opponent perception on expectations about the outcome of the match”, and “highlights the multitude of cues and behaviors that can influence this perception”. They conclude that with these “augmented” behaviors, which involve verbal communication and especially the expression of emotions, “table tennis players exploit the impact of the social evaluation of the expression of emotions to influence the perceptions of the 'opponent'. What this exchange therefore emphasised, and the media coverage of table tennis, is also the importance of language in the context of sporting interaction: it can contribute to changing the perception that opponents have of each other, and contribute to winning a match. Communication in the coach-player relationship Returning to the Lebrun brothers and adding a language component in the competitive context, a key point of their success is the relationship with their trainer-coach, Nathanaël Molin. As reported in Olympic Games siteThe trust relationship between coach and player creates trust, which helps to deal with stress and competition. This is how Mr. Molin explains about Félix Lebrun: “I told him something I had been thinking about for a long time. Just before entering the table, at the end of the warm-up: 'You haven't prepared for this match for two days, it's been 17 years, and your coach has been preparing for this for 20 years, we are ready'”.

As Guillaume shows Martin In a 2022 article on the coach-trainee relationship in table tennis, “there is indeed a consensus among table tennis coaches, researchers, and sport psychologists that achieving training goals depends in part on the ability of table tennis players to cope with the stress generated by the match and to manage their emotions during the match. And here too language intervenes, since “the coach's communication asserts itself as a primordial element […] during coaching time (pre-match chat, time-out, coaching between sets). Ensuring that the players have received, accepted and understood the message according to the coach's wishes is a particularly salient issue. The close relationship between the player and the coach can involve working on acquiring or developing good communication skills. The synthesis of all this gives rise to situations like this: We note both the cries of encouragement from Félix Lebrun, but also the ties with the coach, as all eyes are on him (his opponent, the Japanese Harimoto, does the same when winning his points). Finally, this beautiful example of “Lebrun mania”, and all the talent of the two brothers and their team, also highlights the power of words and the challenges of communication. And fortunately, research is increasingly looking at these parameters: for example, we are currently conducting action research on table tennis coaching (Alive Coaching TT: Linguistic analysis of verbal interactions in a coaching context, the case of table tennis), in collaboration with the CD95TT, and several coaches and players from Val d'Oise, the first results of which will soon be presented at the study days Linguistic explorations in the field of sports and physical activity. Julien LonghiUniversity Professor of Linguistics, AGORA/IDHN, CY Cergy University of Paris This article has been republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read morearticle original.

