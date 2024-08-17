The Canadian cricket team is back in action with a new captain and looking for a new coach | National sport

After making its debut at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this summer, Canada is now back in action in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 in the Netherlands, under new leadership and while a new coach is being sought.

Nicholas Kirton has taken over from Saad Bin Zafar and Cricket Canada is looking for a new head coach after Pubudu Dassanayake's contract was not renewed at the end of July.

Sri Lankan-born Dassanayake, who played for both Sri Lanka and Canada, was in his second stint at the helm of Canada. He has also coached Nepal (twice) and the USA.

The decision on both the coach and captain came from Cricket Canada's board of directors, said Cricket Canada CEO Ingleton Liburd.

After opening League 2 competition with four straight wins in Dubai earlier this year, beating Scotland and the United Arab Emirates twice, the Canadians lost to hosts the Netherlands and the USA in their second tri-series this week in The Hague.

The top four teams from the eight-nation League 2 will progress to a 10-team World Cup qualifier after play concludes in late 2026, which will send four teams to the (50-over) Cricket World Cup. The bottom four League 2 nations will get a second chance via the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

The field for the 2027 World Cup has been expanded to 14 teams, but 10 of those places have already been awarded through the tournament's co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, plus the top eight other full ICC members, according to the one-day rankings.

Canada, which has not played in the World Cup since 2011, is ranked 16th in the world for one-day international matches and 23rd in T20 matches.

The Canadians return to action on Saturday against the Dutch, before taking on the Americans on Monday, with both games in Rotterdam. Assistant coach Khurram Chohan is in charge until a new head coach is appointed, while Zafar remains a valued member of the team.

The Canadian men had little time to prepare for the transition to the 50-over League 2 matches, forgoing the shorter, more explosive 20-over format of the Global T20 tournament in Brampton, Ontario.

“I expect better results in the (next) two games,” Liburd said. “But I think going straight after GT20 to a game two days later hampered the preparation you would need for an ODI (one-day international) series.”

The intention is to prevent these types of agenda problems in the future.

Canada are scheduled to play T20 matches against both the Dutch and the Americans immediately following the upcoming 50-over matches. Canada will then host a League 2 tri-nations series with Oman and Nepal in Toronto in September.

The deadline for applications for the Canada coaching position, which will be a two-year contract, is Aug. 30. Cricket Canada is also seeking a women's coach and an under-19/high performance coach.

Liburd, a former Canadian international, is confident Cricket Canada has the resources to get the coach it wants. Cricket Canada’s bottom line has been boosted by its partnership with Boundaries North, which has helped secure several major sponsors and revenue from the GT20 tournament.

The umbrella organisation now boasts sponsorship deals with Nissan, TD Bank Group, Coca-Cola, Newbery Cricket and ONeills Irish International Sports Company, among others.

Regarding the change of captain, Liburd noted that the 37-year-old Zafar “is approaching the end of his active career.”

“We wanted to build a new team after the World Cup under new management,” he added

Barbados-born Kirton, whose mother was born in Montreal, is 26. He was captain of the Barbados under-19 team and was vice-captain of the Barbados senior team.

Last year, the umbrella organization handed out 12 full-time and 5 part-time player contracts. They offer a modest amount, but help pay the bills, with more pay when they go on tour.

Kirton moved to Toronto last year when he got one of those contracts. Liburd says the governing body is reviewing the next round of contracts.

After missing out on the first eight editions of the T20 World Cup, Canada qualified last October by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final.

Kirton had a good T20 World Cup, scoring 51 runs in the tournament-opening seven-wicket loss to the USA, before adding 49 in the 12-run win over Ireland, when he was named player of the match. He was bowled out for one run in the final seven-wicket loss to Pakistan.

It has been a long climb up the world cricket ladder.

The Canadians regained their one-day international status for the first time in almost a decade by finishing fourth in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff in Namibia in April. Canada achieved this by finishing top of League A in the six-team World Cup Challenge League.

About 60 percent of Cricket Canada’s funding comes from the International Cricket Council, the global governing body. A small amount comes from Sport Canada, and the rest comes from sponsors, fundraising and the GT20 tournament.

—

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X-platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 16, 2024