Five first-year students stand out during the fall camp
With just two weeks to go before Michigan kicks off the 2024 season against Fresno State, there are a number of true freshmen continuing to plead their case for early playing time this fall. During a media briefing on Tuesday, head coach Sherrone Moore spoke highly of his freshman class and even named a few guys he believes can contribute on the fall Saturdays in Year 1.
1. Jadyn Davis, QB
It seems highly unlikely that true freshman QB Jadyn Davis will be the starting quarterback in 2024, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t show promise as he prepares for his first season in Ann Arbor. The 6-1, 205-pound QB completed 204-of-288 passes for 3,370 yards with 43 touchdowns as a senior at Providence Day School and was ranked the No. 7 overall quarterback in the nation as a recruit by 247Sports.
“I mean, starting quarterback position, Jadyn Davis, he just has the it factor. He makes plays. Competitive, obviously, was a three-time state champion, player of the year, but balanced, has talent. We'll see how it develops.” – Sherrone Moore
2. Jordan Marshall, RB
He’s one of the biggest pieces of Michigan’s 2024 class, and he was also named the best player in the state of Ohio as a high school running back. Jordan Marshall, a four-star prospect out of Archbishop Moeller (OH), is now set to begin his new legacy in Ann Arbor as a Michigan man.
While the running back room is loaded with talent and depth heading into 2024, it’s clear that Marshall has some serious goals for his career at Michigan. Some of those goals relate to what he wants to accomplish on the field, while others relate to who he wants to be within the Michigan community.
“I want to come out there and work, not just with the football team, but in my community,” Marshall said. “And I want to bring awareness to kids, families, and I want to help everyone around me be the best and set myself apart from all the greats that have been there, really leave a legacy. I love Blake (Corum), but my goal is to surpass him. To surpass Mike Hart. And not just for yards on the field and touchdowns, but for being a community leader, a faith leader, someone who can bring a group of people together to make a change, because it's so much bigger than football. I just want to make a change in this world, and I feel like I've done that here, so my next goal is to make a change in Ann Arbor for the better.”
“Jordan Marshall is probably next. He has a chance to be special and dynamic.” – Sherrone Moore
“When you have guys like Jordan Marshall in the room, you play fast and physical.” – Sherrone Moore
3. Channing Goodwin, WR
Channing Goodwin was a high school teammate of Jadyn Davis' at Providence Day School, and that connection is a big reason Goodwin ultimately chose Ann Arbor as a recruit. The 6-1, 185-pound wideout had a productive senior year, catching 65 catches for 1,094 yards and 14 touchdowns. Michigan is relatively deep at the wideout position in terms of experience and talent, but head coach Sherrone Moore said Goodwin will likely contribute in other ways as a true freshman.
“Channing Goodwin, I mean, he's a playmaker. He's a guy that's probably going to help us in some way this year, and he always said it's easier to play the further away from the ball, especially early.” – Sherrone Moore
4. Cole Sullivan, LB
During spring ball, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale singled out Cole Sullivan as someone to watch, noting that he has the opportunity to be a special player for the University of Michigan.
“I think I'm looking forward to seeing a Cole Sullivan, wherever he ends up at the end of his career, because he's got a bright future,” Martindale said. “You just look at his frame and the way he moves and all that stuff, I say through the weight room and all that stuff, when they do all that testing and stuff, he's got an exciting future and it's fun to sit down with him and talk to him and they have no idea. They have no idea how exciting their future is.”
During his press conference last week, head coach Sherrone Moore also named Sullivan as one of the true freshmen making waves during fall camp.
5. Dominic Nichols, EDGE
Michigan has produced an impressive array of phenomenal edge rushers, and it appears that true freshman Dominic Nichols is already making his case to be the next in line. He’ll have to fight for reps behind veteran guys like Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore and TJ Guy, but Nichols is a guy the coaching staff continues to mention as someone who could contribute in Year 1.
“And then on the defensive side, Dominic Nichols is probably the guy that stands out the most as a freshman. And that's really, you know, because he's been here in the spring, and he came here, and he's been here in the fall. So he's a guy that I think has a chance as a freshman.” – Sherrone Moore
