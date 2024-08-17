Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz surprises in second round of Cincinnati Open





A day after defending women's champion Coco Gauff was knocked out of the singles competition at the Cincinnati Open, another favorite among the men's players suffered a surprise defeat. Carlos Alcaraz, a Spaniard who is ranked No. 1 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals, lost to unseeded Gael Monfils on Friday. The three-set match at the Lindner Family Tennis Center saw Alcaraz win the first set 6-4, followed by consecutive set wins for Monfils. Alcaraz, 21, entered the Cincinnati Open as one of the favorites for the event, especially after reigning champion Novak Djokovic withdrew from the competition. As for Monfils, the 37-year-old veteran has been ranked No. 6 by the ATP throughout his career. Alcaraz's loss came just a day after Gauff, another favorite among the women's players, was knocked out by unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Gauff, 20, became the tournament's youngest female winner when she dominated the field in Mason last year. For more information on tickets and the final matches in the singles and doubles competition, visit cincinnatiopen.com.

