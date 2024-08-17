Saturday's parade will celebrate Kyle Dake's Olympic bronze medal





Kyle Dake, a graduate of Lansing High School and Cornell University, last week won his second bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. A parade will be held in his hometown on Saturday, followed by a meet-and-greet, starting around 3 p.m. “The parade will begin at Lansing Town Hall, loop around Crossroads Bar & Grill, and return to Salt Point Brewery for a meet and greet with Kyle from 4:00-6:00 p.m.,” according to Lansing Parks & Recreation. “Parking for this event is available along Woodsedge Dr., Lansing Center Trail parking lot, and behind the athletic fields. Please do not park in the Town Hall parking lot. We would like everyone to line up along the road from the athletic fields and across the road from Salt Point Brewery – on the sidewalk.” Dake claimed his second straight bronze medal on Saturday with a 10-4 victory over Serbia's Hetik Cabolov, coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the final 40 seconds to claim the win. As a senior at Cornell in 2013, Kyle Dake made history by winning his fourth national championship with the Big Red. It was only the third time in history that a wrestler had won four national titles, but the first time ever in four different weight classes. Not long after, he was named Sports Illustrated magazine's first male College Athlete of the Year. There wouldn’t even be Olympic wrestling this year if it weren’t for Kyle Dake. When the International Olympic Committee announced the 25 core sports for the 2020 Olympics a few years ago, they left out wrestling, one of the sports that debuted at the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896. The list still included recreational sports like badminton, handball and table tennis. Dake used the megaphone afforded by his popularity as a four-time national champion to advocate for the sport’s reinstatement. Local businesses interested in participating in the parade with a float, car or walking with a banner can contact Patrick Tyrrell at [email protected] or Eric Stickel at [email protected] by Friday afternoon. For more information, follow 14850.com on Facebook, InstagramAnd Twitter or subscribe to the 14850 Magazine Daily Newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.14850.com/081637713-kyle-dake-parade-lansing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos