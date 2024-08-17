Sports
The Canadian cricket team is back in action with a new captain and looking for a new coach
After opening League 2 competition with four straight wins in Dubai earlier this year, beating Scotland and the United Arab Emirates twice, the Canadians lost to hosts the Netherlands and the USA in their second tri-series this week in The Hague.
The top four teams from the eight-nation League 2 will progress to a 10-team World Cup qualifier after play concludes in late 2026, which will send four teams to the (50-over) Cricket World Cup. The bottom four League 2 nations will get a second chance via the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
The field for the 2027 World Cup has been expanded to 14 teams, but 10 of those places have already been awarded through the tournament's co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, plus the top eight other full ICC members, according to the one-day rankings.
Canada, which has not played in the World Cup since 2011, is ranked 16th in the world for one-day international matches and 23rd in T20 matches.
The Canadians return to action on Saturday against the Dutch, before taking on the Americans on Monday, with both games in Rotterdam. Assistant coach Khurram Chohan is in charge until a new head coach is appointed, while Zafar remains a valued member of the team.
The Canadian men had little time to prepare for the transition to the 50-over League 2 matches, forgoing the shorter, more explosive 20-over format of the Global T20 tournament in Brampton, Ontario.
I expect better results in the (next) two games, Liburd said. But I think going straight from GT20 to a game two days later hampered the preparation you would need for an ODI (one-day international) series.
The intention is to prevent these types of agenda problems in the future.
Canada are scheduled to play T20 matches against both the Dutch and the Americans immediately following the upcoming 50-over matches. Canada will then host a League 2 tri-nations series with Oman and Nepal in Toronto in September.
The deadline for applications for the coaching position in Canada, which will be a two-year contract, is August 30. Cricket Canada is also seeking a women's coach and an under-19/high performance coach.
Liburd, a former Canadian international, is confident Cricket Canada has the resources to get the coach it wants. Cricket Canada’s bottom line has been boosted by its partnership with Boundaries North, which has helped secure several major sponsors and revenue from the GT20 tournament.
The umbrella organisation now boasts sponsorship deals with Nissan, TD Bank Group, Coca-Cola, Newbery Cricket and ONeills Irish International Sports Company, among others.
Regarding the change of captain, Liburd noted that the 37-year-old Zafar is nearing the end of his active career.
We wanted to build a new team under new management after the World Cup, he added
Barbados-born Kirton, whose mother was born in Montreal, is 26. He was captain of the Barbados under-19 team and was vice-captain of the Barbados senior team.
Last year, the umbrella organization handed out 12 full-time and 5 part-time player contracts. They offer a modest amount, but help pay the bills, with more pay when they go on tour.
Kirton moved to Toronto last year when he got one of those contracts. Liburd says the governing body is reviewing the next round of contracts.
After missing out on the first eight editions of the T20 World Cup, Canada qualified last October by winning the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Americas Region Final.
Kirton had a good T20 World Cup, scoring 51 runs in the tournament-opening seven-wicket loss to the USA, before adding 49 in the 12-run win over Ireland, when he was named player of the match. He was bowled out for one run in the final seven-wicket loss to Pakistan.
It has been a long climb up the world cricket ladder.
The Canadians regained their one-day international status for the first time in almost a decade by finishing fourth in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff in Namibia in April. Canada achieved this by finishing top of League A in the six-team World Cup Challenge League.
About 60 percent of Cricket Canada’s funding comes from the International Cricket Council, the global governing body. A small amount comes from Sport Canada, and the rest comes from sponsors, fundraising and the GT20 tournament.
Follow @NeilMDavidson on X-platform, formerly known as Twitter
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 16, 2024
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
|
Sources
2/ https://chatnewstoday.ca/2024/08/16/canada-cricket-team-back-in-action-with-a-new-captain-and-search-for-a-new-coach/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Canadian cricket team is back in action with a new captain and looking for a new coach
- Denver health officials confirm first case of West Nile virus this year
- Lord Hague confirms candidacy for Chancellor of Oxford University
- Saturday's parade will celebrate Kyle Dake's Olympic bronze medal
- Fans turn off the sound before Taylor Swift's first concert after foiling a terror plot
- Students celebrate A-level results, but universities face a funding crisis
- Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes off Dalobre Island – Phivolcs
- Donald Trump wins polls thanks to Kamala Harris' victory
- Rows of President Jokowi's traditional clothes at the Republic of Indonesia's Independence Day ceremony from year to year
- Avalanche hires Andrew Wilson as assistant general manager
- US arrests Peruvian gang leader Gianfranco Torres-Navarro
- PTI expects Imran's case to be completed next month