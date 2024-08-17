It’s never too early to start preparing for the next college football season. After Michigan’s thrilling College Football Playoff title win last year, the 2024 season looks set to pick up right where it left off with exciting action.

Here's information on when the 2024 college football season will begin. This story will be updated as games and times change.

When does the 2024 American football season start?

The 2024 season is expected to start onSaturday August 24thin this year's “Week Zero.” Most Division I programs in the country begin their seasons the following week.

Here are some of the matches currently scheduled for Saturday, August 24 in week zero:

Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (in Dublin, Ireland) | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

McNeese at Tarleton State | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Montana State at New Mexico | 4:00 p.m. ET | FS1

FCS kick-off: North Alabama vs. Southeast Missouri State (Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama) | 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Norfolk State vs. Florida A&M (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 PM | ABC

SMU at Nevada | 8:00 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

Delaware State vs. Hawaii

The following week marks the start of Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, with most games scheduled for Saturday, August 31, during Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season-opening games.

Thursday August 29

North Carolina at Minnesota | 8:00 p.m. ET | Fox

North Dakota State at Colorado | 8:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sacramento State at San Jose State | 10:00 p.m. ET |truTV and Max

Friday August 30th

TCU at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday August 31st

Kick-off match Aflac: Clemson vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 12:00 PM ET | ABC

Penn State at West Virginia | 12:00 PM | Fox

South Dakota State at Oklahoma State | 2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Miami (FL) at Florida | 3:30pm ET | ABC

Notre Dame at Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Georgia State at Georgia Tech | 8:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network

Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego State | 8:00 p.m. ET |truTV and Max

Sunday September 1st

Orange Blossom Classic: North Carolina Central vs. Alabama State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) | 3:00 PM ET | ESPN

Vegas Kickoff Classic:LSU vs. Southern California (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada) | 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Monday September 2nd

Boston College at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Below are some other non-conference games to watch early in the season:

Week 2: Saturday September 7th Texas at Michigan | 12:00pm ET | FOX Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC Kansas State at Tulane | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2 Pittsburgh at Cincinnati | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2 Florida A&M at Miami (FL) | 6:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network UIW at South Dakota State | 7:00 p.m. ET Colorado at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC Duke's Mayo Classic: NC State vs. Tennessee (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 PM ET | ABC Boise State at Oregon | 10:00 PM | Pauw

Week 3: Saturday September 14th Alabama at Wisconsin | 12:00 PM ET | FOX West Virginia at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2



College Football Playoff Schedule and New Year's Six Bowl Games

The 2024 season will be the 11th edition of the College Football Playoff and the first to feature 12 teams.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included:

First round | Week of Saturday December 21st Location: The home field of the higher-seeded team or another location designated by the higher-seeded program.

Quarterfinals Fiesta Bowl | Tuesday December 31st Peach Bowl | Wednesday 1 Jan. Rose Bowl | Wednesday January 1st Sugar Bowl | Wednesday 1 Jan.

Semi-finals Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan 9 Cotton Bowl | Friday, Jan 10

CFP National Championship Game: Monday, January 20, 2023 (in Atlanta, Georgia)

The title game will be played at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This marks the first time that a venue has hosted the CFP National Championship Game twice.

Michigan won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2023-2024 season. Here's a complete history of the CFP title game.

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45#1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44,No. 1Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52#3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33,No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California 2024 No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Houston, Texas

Locations and dates of future CFP National Championships

2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) – Jan 19