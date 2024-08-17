Novelist Brandon Taylor on the quiet joys of late-night tennis

The class had been canceled four weeks in a row due to a lack of enrollment, the coach told us with a confused look as eight of us showed up at the Sutton East tennis courts, on the corner of East 59th and York Avenue, as if we had disrupted his plans.

We were there for what the club calls Drill and Play, a two-hour session of drills, point play, and doubles, but without any instruction. I chose the 9:00-11:00 p.m. session because I had no friends in New York interested in seeing me, since I was back from a month abroad, and I was lonely and desperate for human contact, but I also wanted to play tennis. The other people, whose names I didn’t know and whose life situations I couldn’t even imagine, had chosen the session for reasons that were perhaps similar to, but probably different from, my own.

We formed two lines and took two shots each, one ball closer to us, one ball a little further away to get our feet moving. Then we went to pick up the balls with the little caddy baskets or with rackets. You would think you would talk to each other as you picked up the balls. But we didn’t. We picked them up, eight of us moving like pickers in a field, and then we went back to the baseline for more warm-ups. During the two-hour session, all we did was shout at each other: Mine! or yours! when we were playing doubles. Or do you prefer forehand or backhand return? And yet I can still remember the look of their forehands, their volleys, their preferences for shot production.

I learned that night that there is a certain freedom to 9pm Drill and Play that I associate with anonymous hookups. The intimacy is specific to the encounter, and there is no expectation that it will evolve into something more. It doesn’t have to be. You also don’t have to import expectations from other areas of life into the encounter. These are not your friends. These are not people you will see again. If you do see them again, it will be for Drill and Play, and Drill and Play only. In reality, they selected the 9pm session probably for the same reason you did: it’s the only one available for the day that you have time to play, and, perhaps most importantly, because otherwise they have no people to play with. They were the rejection pile. The loners.

At Sutton East, the courts are open until 11 p.m., when the lights go out in a rolling darkness that begins at the far end of the court and engulfs you during your service toss. There are a few places you can play later, including the indoor courts tucked into a hard-to-reach corner of Grand Central Station. At the Vanderbilt course, so named because it’s just above Vanderbilt Avenue, the rate for lessons was half what I used to pay for rent in the Midwest, but there were discounts during what they call off-peak hours, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., squeezed in before the 6 a.m. commuters arrive wanting private lessons.

I was at first confused by the idea of ​​taking a tennis lesson at 2 a.m. It’s a strange thought that in New York City, tennis coaches have the same on-call schedules as doctors, nurses, delivery drivers, or cleaning staff. Then I remembered that a creative writing teacher once described my preference for writing at night as a preference for working while the world sleeps, a desire to enter a world that was mine alone.

When the coach told us that night that the lesson had been canceled for the past month because no one had shown up, I was surprised. I was in one of my obsessive, fanatical phases of tennis enthusiasm, where it’s hard to imagine anyone ever wanting to do anything other than play tennis or get ready to play tennis. It also had to do with the fact that I always assume that in New York there are hundreds of people willing to be in a certain place at a certain time. You don’t associate the city with a lack of demand. But then again, it was 9 p.m. and it was summer. People had things they wanted to do, people they wanted to see.

After my session at Sutton East, I packed my tennis bag and walked the distance from the courts to my apartment on West 56th, just off the park. For company, I had the delivery men on their bikes and scooters. Then there was the sterile darkness of the closed banks. The boutique furniture stores, which still retain a hint of the eccentricity of another era in the city. The streets were quiet in that lonely stretch from York to Eighth. I passed people on dates. When I got to Madison Avenue or Fifth or Park, the buildings grew taller, grander. The city began to resemble itself again.

I walked a little further north, closer to the park, where I could watch the horses and carriages, peek through the trees, and see people buying pretzels and hot dogs from the carts.

Sometimes I wish I was a different kind of person. Someone brave enough to order a hot dog from a cart. But I’m too shy. I’m afraid I’ll screw up. Say the wrong thing. I didn’t order that night. I just watched other people and hoped someone would ask if I wanted something.

I didn’t think about whether I do this with my friends, or whether my loneliness might be a result of my shyness. Instead, I just booked another Drill and Play session for the following evening, so that if anyone asked me if I had plans, I would have something interesting to say.

Brandon Taylor's most recent novel is The Late Americans, published by Vintage

To follow @FTMag to be the first to hear about our latest stories and subscribe to our podcast Life and art wherever you listen