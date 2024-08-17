Sports
Pronger still sour on Red Wings Yzerman over torn anterior cruciate ligament
Decades later, Chris Pronger is still unhappy about Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman.
It would be wrong to categorize Pronger as holding a grudge against Yzerman for his low shot in the 2002 Stanley Cup playoffs in St. Louis, which left Pronger with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Pronger is definitely still bitter about the whole affair.
“He tore my ACL and I missed a whole year,” Pronger explained during a recent appearance on the Cam And Strick podcast.
Chris Pronger on the blow to Steve Yzerman that tore his anterior cruciate ligament. #Stlblues #LGRW @CamandStrick photo.twitter.com/0GGBNRkEPD
— Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 4, 2024
The episode was supposed to take place during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between Pronger's St. Louis Blues and the Red Wings. Pronger approached Yzerman along the boards, attempting to call a penalty on him.
“I had it ready,” Pronger said.
When Yzerman spotted the rapidly approaching St. Louis defender, he dove low and pushed Pronger over him, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in Pronger's right knee.
May 9, 2002
Chris Pronger tore his anterior cruciate ligament while trying to hit Detroit Red Wings forward Steve Yzerman.
Guest appearance by St. Louis Blues assistant coach Mike Van Ryn.#stlblues photo.twitter.com/CnAeM6dUEE
— STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) May 9, 2022
“He stepped on the blue line and tried to hit me and I saw him coming,” Yzerman explained of the collision. “I threw the puck in and just turned down the road, tried to get out of the way and fell.”
“Unfortunately for Chris, he came at me and rode straight into my backside.”
Yzerman would later apologize to Pronger
The injury occurred on May 9, 2002. Pronger would not play again until March 29, 2003. As fate would have it, the visitors that evening in St. Louis were Yzerman and the Red Wings.
“The next year when I came back late in the year, I was going to get him,” Pronger recalled. “I came back and we were playing them and we were in a line brawl.
The third period of Detroit's 6-2 victory would feature 219 minutes of penalties. This would be Pronger's chance for revenge.
“Who do I get?” Pronger said. “He's right there. And all I hear are kids screaming at me, no, don't do it, because they didn't want me to kill him.
“I grabbed him, but I didn't do anything.”
Eventually, common sense prevailed in Pronger's mind. After all, Yzerman was only back from his own major knee surgery, an osteotomy, in his 13th game.
“He himself was having trouble with his knee,” Pronger said.
Moreover, he had tried to make amends during the off-season.
“He apologized,” Pronger said. “He called me in the summer.
“Do I think he was trying to shatter my ACL? No. Do I think he did it on purpose? No.
“He went low on purpose. I don't think he went low on me on purpose.”
|
https://detroithockeynow.com/2024/08/16/pronger-still-sour-with-red-wings-yzerman-over-torn-acl/
