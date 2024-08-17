Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule, Live Timings, Teams & Streaming | News





Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule

The inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League is set to thrill cricket fans as the capital hosts its first domestic T20 tournament. Organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the tournament will kick off on August 17 and culminate in the final on September 8. Six franchises are competing for the title this year. The participating teams in the Delhi Premier League are: Kings of Central Delhi

East Delhi riders

North Delhi strikers

Old Delhi 6

Superstars from South Delhi

West Delhi Lions Delhi is already the birthplace of some of the most talented players in Indian cricket, such as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The league aims to further boost talent development in the region through this competition. Here is the full schedule for the Delhi Premier League – Delhi Premier League Full Schedule Agreement Date Time (IST) Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstars August 17 19:00:00 Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders August 18 14:00:00 West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers August 18 19:00:00 Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers August 19 19:00:00 Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders August 20 14:00:00 Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstars August 20 19:00:00 Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions August 21st 19:00:00 East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstars August 22 19:00:00 Central Delhi Kings vs Old Delhi 6 August 23 14:00:00 West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders August 23 19:00:00 North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6 August 24 14:00:00 West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings August 24 19:00:00 South Delhi Superstars vs West Delhi Lions August 25 14:00:00 East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers August 25 19:00:00 South Delhi Superstars vs Purani Dilli 6 August 26 19:00:00 East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings August 27 14:00:00 Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers August 27 19:00:00 South Delhi Superstars vs Central Delhi Kings August 28 19:00:00 North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions August 29 14:00:00 East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6 August 29 19:00:00 West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstars August 30th 14:00:00 North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings August 30th 19:00:00 South Delhi Superstars vs North Delhi Strikers August 31st 14:00:00 West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6 August 31st 19:00:00 North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstars September 1st 14:00:00 East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions September 1st 19:00:00 Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings September 2nd 19:00:00 Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions September 3 19:00:00 North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders September 4th 19:00:00 South Delhi Superstars vs East Delhi Riders September 5th 19:00:00 1st Semi Final – TBC vs TBC September 6 19:00:00 2nd Semi Final – TBC vs TBC September 7th 19:00:00 Final – TBC vs TBC September 8th 19:00:00 When does the Delhi Premier League start? The Delhi Premier League starts on August 17. What time does the Delhi Premier League start? The Delhi Premier League kicks off at 7:00 PM. Where are the Delhi Premier League matches held? The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosts the Delhi Premier League matches. How many teams participate in the Delhi Premier League? A total of six teams participate in the Delhi Premier League. Where in India is Delhi Premier League live broadcast available? There is a possibility that Sports 18 network and JioCinema app will air the Delhi Premier League live broadcast and streaming.

