Connect with us

Sports

Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule, Live Timings, Teams & Streaming | News

Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule, Live Timings, Teams & Streaming | News
Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule, Live Timings, Teams & Streaming | News

 


Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule

Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule

4 min read Last updated: August 17, 2024 | 9:28 am IS

The inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League is set to thrill cricket fans as the capital hosts its first domestic T20 tournament. Organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the tournament will kick off on August 17 and culminate in the final on September 8.

Six franchises are competing for the title this year. The participating teams in the Delhi Premier League are:

  • Kings of Central Delhi

  • East Delhi riders

  • North Delhi strikers

  • Old Delhi 6

  • Superstars from South Delhi

  • West Delhi Lions

Delhi is already the birthplace of some of the most talented players in Indian cricket, such as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The league aims to further boost talent development in the region through this competition.

Here is the full schedule for the Delhi Premier League –

Delhi Premier League Full Schedule
Agreement Date Time (IST)

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstars

August 17

19:00:00

Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders

August 18

14:00:00

West Delhi Lions vs North Delhi Strikers

August 18

19:00:00

Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers

August 19

19:00:00

Purani Dilli 6 vs East Delhi Riders

August 20

14:00:00

Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstars

August 20

19:00:00

Purani Dilli 6 vs West Delhi Lions

August 21st

19:00:00

East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstars

August 22

19:00:00

Central Delhi Kings vs Old Delhi 6

August 23

14:00:00

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders

August 23

19:00:00

North Delhi Strikers vs Purani Dilli 6

August 24

14:00:00

West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings

August 24

19:00:00

South Delhi Superstars vs West Delhi Lions

August 25

14:00:00

East Delhi Riders vs North Delhi Strikers

August 25

19:00:00

South Delhi Superstars vs Purani Dilli 6

August 26

19:00:00

East Delhi Riders vs Central Delhi Kings

August 27

14:00:00

Purani Dilli 6 vs North Delhi Strikers

August 27

19:00:00

South Delhi Superstars vs Central Delhi Kings

August 28

19:00:00

North Delhi Strikers vs West Delhi Lions

August 29

14:00:00

East Delhi Riders vs Purani Dilli 6

August 29

19:00:00

West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstars

August 30th

14:00:00

North Delhi Strikers vs Central Delhi Kings

August 30th

19:00:00

South Delhi Superstars vs North Delhi Strikers

August 31st

14:00:00

West Delhi Lions vs Purani Dilli 6

August 31st

19:00:00

North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstars

September 1st

14:00:00

East Delhi Riders vs West Delhi Lions

September 1st

19:00:00

Purani Dilli 6 vs Central Delhi Kings

September 2nd

19:00:00

Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions

September 3

19:00:00

North Delhi Strikers vs East Delhi Riders

September 4th

19:00:00

South Delhi Superstars vs East Delhi Riders

September 5th

19:00:00

1st Semi Final – TBC vs TBC

September 6

19:00:00

2nd Semi Final – TBC vs TBC

September 7th

19:00:00

Final – TBC vs TBC

September 8th

19:00:00

When does the Delhi Premier League start?

The Delhi Premier League starts on August 17.

What time does the Delhi Premier League start?

The Delhi Premier League kicks off at 7:00 PM.

Where are the Delhi Premier League matches held?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosts the Delhi Premier League matches.

How many teams participate in the Delhi Premier League?

A total of six teams participate in the Delhi Premier League.

Where in India is Delhi Premier League live broadcast available?

There is a possibility that Sports 18 network and JioCinema app will air the Delhi Premier League live broadcast and streaming.

First publication: August 17, 2024 | 9:28 am IS

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.business-standard.com/cricket/news/delhi-premier-league-2024-full-schedule-live-timings-teams-and-streaming-124081201447_1.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: