Sports
Bishop Gorman defeats Kahuku in 2024 high school football opener
Are you ready for a game of high school football?
To start the 2024 season, Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nevada) are host of the Kahuku Red Raiders (Hawaii) in Las Vegas on Friday night (Aug. 16). The Gaels are ranked No. 2 in the nation in the SBLive/SI Power 25 preseason high school football rankings.
Kahuku (1-0) started the season last week with a 14-13 victory over St. Louis in Honolulu. Kahuku finished the 2023 season ranked 20th in the nation after beating St. John Bosco to win its third straight Hawaii Open state championship. The Red Raiders are not listed in the 2024 SBLive/SI preseason rankings, but a win over Bishop Gorman would move them into the Top 25.
Bishop Gorman has a ton of talent returning, including five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows. Meadows, a 6-foot-6 LSU commit, is a matchup nightmare on the perimeter, where he averaged 26.1 yards per catch with eight touchdowns last season.
Stay tuned to SBLive for live updates, highlights of big matches and analysis throughout the match. Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku game at Fertitta Field. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT. SBLive reporter Lance Smith will be on the sidelines capturing video highlights of big plays and more. Stay tuned for full postgame coverage.
You can also Watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
LIVE UPDATES
4TH QUARTER
END: BISHOP GORMAN 33, KAHUKU 7 – QB Melvin Spicer threw two touchdown passes and Maika Eugenio scored two touchdowns to lead the No. 2 Gaels to a convincing win over the Red Raiders.
INTERCEPTION!: Bishop Gorman intercepts the third pass of the night, this time from junior DB Jett Washington. The Gaels will now look to run the clock, leading 33-7 with under 4 minutes to play.
TOUCH GORMAN! Greg Toler catches a short pass from Melvin Spicer, turns on the pace and takes the ball the distance, making Bishop Gorman has a 33-7 lead with 5:30 left in the game. The touchdown caps a 70-yard drive for the Gaels.
INTERCEPTION! Bishop Gorman DB Isaiah Nickels intercepts a pass deep in his own zone to thwart Kahuku's drive. Gorman takes over with just under 9 minutes to play at its own 30-yard line, leading 26-7.
Kahuku is on a drive to start the fourth quarter, having the ball in midfield with 11 minutes left, trailing 26-7.
3rd QUARTER
END OF 3RD QUARTER: Bishop Gorman 26, Kahuku 7
TOUCH GORMAN! The Gaels immediately responded with a long touchdown drive, punctuated by a 1-yard TD run by Maika Eugenio, his second of the game. It's now Bishop Gorman 26, Kahuku 7, 1:53 left in the third quarter.
TOUCHDOWN COURSE! QB Christian Sanford-Tupuola scores a 43-yard touchdown up the middle with 5:14 left in the third quarter to put the Red Raiders on the scoreboard. It is now Bishop Gorman 19, Kahuku 7.
A bad punt by Bishop Gorman gave Kahuku the ball on the Gorman 47-yard line with 8:56 left in the third quarter, trailing 19-0.
Bishop Gorman has the ball early in the second half and leads 19-0.
2ND QUARTER
HALFTIME: Bishop Gorman 19, Kahuku 0
TOUCH GORMAN! Melvin Spicer throws a 3-yard touchdown pass to Myles Norman with 13 seconds left in the first half to Bishop Gorman has a 19-0 lead.
WEATHER UPDATE: It's still hot. The temperature is 98 degrees at 8:10 p.m.
FIELD GOAL! Bishop Gorman takes a 12-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal with 1:51 left in the first half.
SALES! Kahuku stops Bishop Gorman on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line and takes over at its own 10-yard line with just over 6:30 left in the first half. Bishop Gorman still leads 9-0.
INTERCEPTION!: Bishop Gorman's Brayton Correa intercepts a pass, giving the Gaels the ball back on their own 20-yard line with just under 10 minutes left in the first half.
1ST QUARTER
END 1ST QUARTER: Bishop Gorman 9, Kahuku 0
SALES! Bishop Gorman tries on 4th-and-11 but misses the ball, giving it to Kahuku on their own 36-yard line with 11 seconds left in the quarter.
SAFETY! After a bad snap on a Kahuku punt attempt, the punter falls on the ball in the end zone for a Bishop Gorman safety. It's now 9-0 Bishop Gorman with 1:22 to go in the first quarter.
WEATHER UPDATE: It's hot. The temperature was 102 degrees at kickoff and it's still 100 degrees at 7:30 p.m.
TOUCHDOWN! Bishop Gorman takes a 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by QB Maika Eugenio with 2:25 left in the first quarter.
BISHOP GORMAN 0, KAHUKU 0, 3:49 remaining in 1st quarter: After turnovers by both teams, Bishop Gorman has the ball on 1st-and-10 from Kahuku's 45-yard line. QB Maika Eugenio has entered in place of Melvin Spicer for Gorman.
INTERCEPTION! Bishop Gorman QB Melvin Spicer throws an interception in the red zone with 5:51 left in the first quarter. Kahuku takes over at its own 7-yard line. Still 0-0.
SALES! Bishop Gorman is forced to punt on the first possession and Kahuku blows the punt. Bishop Gorman recovers on the Kahuku 32-yard line. Still 0-0 with just over 8 minutes left in the first quarter.
Kahuku receives the opening kickoff and starts with the ball on their own 35-yard line. The Red Raiders get nowhere and kick to Bishop Gorman on a three-and-out.
We are just minutes away from kickoff in Las Vegas between Bishop Gorman and Kahuku. Stay tuned for live updates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/high-school/nevada/live-score-updates-bishop-gorman-vs-kahuku-in-2024-high-school-football-opener-01j5e5vwwf4c
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- VFW reprimands former president over Medal of Honor
- Bishop Gorman defeats Kahuku in 2024 high school football opener
- Meet the woman who will become the youngest prime minister in history
- Delhi Premier League 2024 Full Schedule, Live Timings, Teams & Streaming | News
- Over 100 of Donald Trump's Companies Aren't Making Money: Financial Disclosures
- Athens monitors contacts between Turkey and Egypt
- Widodo touts economic success in latest state speech
- The world's best tennis players will compete at Legado Videna headquarters from August 21 – News – Legado Special Project
- The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has led to absenteeism and economic losses
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Since 2008, Argentina has accumulated a bilateral trade deficit of $85 billion with China.
- Indian doctors to go on 24-hour strike over intern's rape and murder