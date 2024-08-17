Brokaw: 'Gods of Tennis' is a look at how the sport made legends out of players | News, Sports, Courts

Thanks to Mindhouse

With the US Open kicking off on August 26, tennis fever is flaring up again.

“Gods of Tennis” is a three-part series focusing primarily on Wimbledon in the 1970s and 1980s, a time when tennis produced players who became icons of the sporting world and instruments of social reform.

Part one not only focuses on the great tennis play of Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe, but also on their efforts to bring justice to the sport and raise awareness of injustice in the world.

Billie Jean King was furious about the underestimation of women in tennis. She was dismayed by the idea that women were not as important to the sport and therefore did not receive the same prize money as men. This was in the early days of the women's movement when equality was paramount. For Billie Jean King, equality meant equal pay. She played just as hard as the men and expected the same prize money.

King formed a separate women's tennis association (Chris Evert declined to join) to show how great women's tennis was and how much the players deserved the same recognition, respect and income as the men. This culminated in a match between King and the famous male chauvinist Bobby Riggs. King was the winner, proving that women could play great tennis – just as great as the men.

The rivalry between Chris Evert and King is also explored. The two American women commanded respect and their matches were intense and fun to watch.

Arthur Ashe's crusade was to prove that black players could top the tennis charts, and he took that with him to apartheid South Africa. He was unsuccessful against Jimmy Conners in that match, but went on to become number one.

Episode two looks at the rivalry between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe. The “ice man” Swede was the polar opposite of the emotional and often volatile young American. McEnroe became the “bad boy” of tennis for his arguments over line calls and talking back to the umpires. In reality, however, he was an excellent player and, as he says on the show, if he hadn't been as good as he was, no one would have cared about his outbursts.

Borg retired very early because he wanted more from life than playing tennis 24/7. He was the glamour man, the sex symbol of the sport, and he was treated like a rock star. But he really wanted a private life, something he couldn’t have when he was on the tennis circuit. He says he doesn’t regret retiring when he did.

Jimmy Conners, another number one player, enters the show in this episode as he struggles to maintain his high ranking against the brash McEnroe, at one point even telling McEnroe to keep his mouth shut when they are on court at Wimbledon.

The final episode focuses on Martina Navratilova and her rivalry with Chris Evert. Navratilova sought asylum in the U.S. due to restrictions in her native Czechoslovakia and eventually became a U.S. citizen. With this new American playing against “America’s Sweetheart” Evert, who always looked perfect on and off the court, it was an uphill battle, both personally and professionally. And when she was “outed,” the battle intensified.

Navratilova was the first player to train with weights and also have a body trainer, a tennis trainer and coach, and a nutritionist. To say she took this seriously is an understatement. Nowadays, this is common for players, but Navratilova was the first.

Martina still holds the record at Wimbledon with nine titles in that prestigious Grand Slam.

“Gods of Tennis” looks not only at these players, but also others in the sport. It also shows how the real icons of the time helped the sport in many ways and put it on the front pages of newspapers. The sport originated in the 70s and has only grown since then, but the original icons still hold the title of “legends.” They were the “Golden Age” of tennis and will always be considered some of the best players. Today, there are new technologies, new products, new ideas about health and fitness, and it is a completely new sport, but in the late 20th century, the players did what they knew best with what was available at the time.

Interviewees include McEnroe, Evert, Navratilova, Borg, King, John Lloyd, Pam Shriver, Tracy Austin, Ashe's brother Johnnie Ashe, Pat Cash, Virginia Wade and more. The series looks at the personal sides of the players, as well as their tennis matches and how they meshed, what helped them on the court and what worked against them.

For anyone who lived through the 70s and 80s and was involved in tennis, this is a “must watch” series. For those who weren't there during this Golden Age and think that Federer, Djokevic, Nadal, Murray and Williams were the ones who made tennis great, think again. Without Conners, Evert, Ashe, Borg, Navratilova, McEnroe and King, tennis wouldn't be what it is today.

PBS aired episode one of “Gods of Tennis” on July 23, episode two on July 30, and episode three on August 6. Stream the series on the free PBS app.

Newsletter