Mrozek and Hansen dominate Namibia Open – National





The 2024 Namibian Table Tennis Open in Windhoek was marked by exciting performances and remarkable comebacks from seasoned champions and emerging talents. The highly anticipated national tournament saw 48 participants from across the country compete in five categories. The tournament was marked by the return of several former champions and the impressive performances of junior national team members, who competed with great determination and skill. The competition, which was mainly sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia, was dominated by Christa Mrozek and Ramon Hansen, who won four of the five events. After winning the singles title, Mrozek teamed up with Bregida George to win the women's doubles. Hansen, who was unseeded for the tournament, also won the men's singles after teaming up with Rudi Saunderson to win the men's doubles event. Both Mrozek and Hansen faced tough opponents in their singles finals, with the former having to go all out to overcome a late challenge from Michelle de Koker and claim the honorary title. Hansen faced Wayne Green in the men's final and won the first three sets. Green came back great, but Hansen just managed to hold on and take the title. The juniors made their presence felt with Kamrouz Ghayouri (13) and Caden Bosman (15) reaching the last 16, while Kevin Zhang (14) reached the quarter-finals in the men's event. In the women's event, Lian Gebauer (15) and Cadence Farmer (13) reached the semi-finals. The big surprise of the championship came in the mixed doubles, when the 15-year-old duo of Bosman and Gebauer won the gold medal. In the mixed final, they defeated the experienced duo of Reinolt Schurz and Christa Mrozek. The tournament not only highlighted the continued excellence of experienced players but also showed the bright future of Namibian table tennis. Junior team members performed at a high level and pushed their experienced counterparts to their limits, the Namibian Table Tennis Association (NTTA) said in a statement. The NTTA is preparing for a series of exciting events including the continuation of the NTTA Schools League, the highly anticipated Team Clubs Championships Series and the Windhoek Open later this year. According to the NTTA, these events promise to further enhance the sport and provide both new and established players with the opportunity to shine. Stay informed with The Namibian – your source for credible journalism. Get in-depth reporting and opinion for just N$85 per monthInvest in journalism, invest in democracy –

