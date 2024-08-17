Respectful disagreement is why we have a fantasy football game, and it’s a big source of summer debate. Today’s assignment is to identify a few players that the market seems to be in sharp conflict with, and give you the tools to make your own decision.

It doesn't matter whether you agree with my conclusions or not; you are the GM of your own team and you know your competition best.

Listen to everyone you respect, but above all make your own decisions.

I don't know of any experts who disapprove of Richardson, but some analysts are taking Richardson to the moon during the summer draft season. Fellow esteemed Dalton Del Don ranks Richardson as his No. 1 quarterback, and NBC/Rotoworld's Lawrence Jackson, another writer I respect, recently took the Richardson is the first overall pick in an industry Superflex draft.

I realize Richardson has ties to head coach Shane Steichen, one of the most admired play-callers in the game. I also realize Richardson did some nice things last year before he got hurt. But we're also talking about a player with four games of NFL experience, coming off a short and erratic career in Florida which included only 393 pass attempts.

Pianow Pronunciation: I'm probably close to the industry consensus on Richardson, but I won't be one of those who draft Richardson based on his ceiling. If you're going to target a young dual-threat quarterback with an exciting ceiling, why not wait a few rounds and draft Jayden Daniels instead?

Lawrence was seen as a franchise savior during his Clemson days, but it's been a mixed bag NFL career thus far. His rookie year was largely trashed by the overmatched Urban Meyer coaching staff. Lawrence took a step forward in the next two seasons map as QB7 and QB12 but he's no longer the shiny new toy at quarterback and the draft market isn't impressed these days. Lawrence is currently QB16 in Yahoo ADP.

Pianow Pronunciation: I think the timing is right for Lawrence to have a breakout year, and even if he only performs as he has the past two seasons, he seems like a strong candidate to beat his ADP. He's quietly become a proactive and resourceful runner, and the addition of Brian Thomas Jr. seems like a perfect fit for this passing game.

As crazy as it sounds, Lawrence is now a boring veteran entering his 25th season.

Gibbs made a lot of splashy plays as a rookie, scoring 11 times and averaging 5.2 yards per carry behind Detroit's excellent offensive line. Gibbs was also busy at receiver (52 catches), though he averaged a mere 4.5 yards per target. Now that his reputation is on the rise, he carries a 13.2 ADP in Yahoo drafts.

Pianow Pronunciation: This is another case where I think most analysts like the player, but I'm reluctant to pay the inflated draft price. David Montgomery had a similar workload as Gibbs last year (one more touch and it's a tie) and will likely have more goal-line equity as the Lions approach the scoring zone. It's not that Gibbs won't do exciting things, but where he's drafted, I'd want a heavier shot at volume. And if you want a flashy young player who might be maximized on volume, why not target De'Von Achane, who can last about a round longer?

The heavy receiving volume helped Kamara last year, as he secured 75 passes and charted RB11 in half-point PPR leagues. That said, there was some leakage on the efficiency side. Kamara didn't have a single run over 20 yards and are statistics per touch And efficiency measurements were noticeably behind. The Saints aren't sending easy touchdowns to Kamara, as he has scored a modest 10 times in his last 28 games.

Pianow Pronunciation: The Saints are expected to a terrible line of attack and Kamara is entering his 29th season; when you combine that with the efficiency that's coming out of the balloon, he's someone I'd rather not draft.

If Kamara wants to live up to his market expectations, he’s going to have to get a bunch more cheap dump-off passes. That’s possible, especially considering New Orleans’ regular depth behind him. But you know the rule of thumb is better to be a year early than a year late. Running back aging curves need to be taken seriously.

I better not go on vacation to New Orleans this fall; the good people of Bourbon Street might throw whiskey over my head (hey, don't threaten me with a good time). Olave's first go-round with Derek Carr wasn't exactly fun, as his production dropped off on a per-play basis, with him throwing a paltry five touchdowns in 16 games on 138 targets. The only other receivers to have 135 or more targets and suffer a similar touchdown drought were Garrett Wilson (168 looks, three touchdowns) and Michael Pittman (156 targets, four touchdowns). Things are looking good for Wilson and Pittman, as they'll be working with Aaron Rodgers and (a full season of) Anthony Richardson this year. Olave is unfortunately stuck with Carr.

Pianow Pronunciation: I think Olave is a great football player, but if I draft a receiver in the second round, I have to trust his environment and offensive infrastructure. Maybe new OC Klint Kubiak can freshen up New Orleans' play-calling, but with Carr still at quarterback, everyone is dealing with a capped upside.

Pitts entered the NFL with wonderful referencesthe first tight end in league history to be drafted with a top-four pick. His first season produced a lot of yardage but just one touchdown; he has struggled to produce anywhere on the field since, falling to a TE33 (in 10 games) and TE13. I'm sure some managers in your league have sworn off Pitts for good, badly burned by the last two disappointing seasons.

Pianow Pronunciation: Pitts won’t turn 24 until October, so his story is far from written. And I have no problem blaming his last two frustrating seasons on poor quarterback play and the odd play-calling of departed head coach Arthur Smith. With new quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​and new OC Zac Robinson, Pitts remains a tight end I’m happy to watch.

I won't believe every scout was wrong when they praised Pitts to the skies three years ago.