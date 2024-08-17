Thunderstruck: Hannibal girls tennis gets unexpected spark in summer | Sports

HANNIBAL, Missouri — The Hannibal girls tennis team was looking for a new source of energy for their upcoming season.
They didn't expect lightning to strike and damage the tennis courts in July, in the middle of summer tennis camp.
“It's the spark the Lady Pirates needed,” Hannibal senior Aubrielle Krigbaum said. “Hopefully it's going to get us going this season.”
Hannibal was training at the Lions Club when the repairs were made. The school fields are now fully repaired and can now be used for fall training.
“I think we needed some repairs on the courts anyway, so you could look at it as a blessing in disguise,” said Tony Kuse, head coach of Hannibal girls tennis. “It wasn't exactly what we wanted during summer training. It cut our facilities in half at that point, but I'm glad they're in good shape now. Not only did that court get repaired, but we had a couple of other courts repaired as well.”
The players enjoyed playing on the newly paved courts.
“I think it's definitely something we needed,” Krigbaum said. “Like Coach (Kuse) said, it's good to watch them and not worry about the ball bouncing off of something and going another way. It definitely gives us more control.”
Krigbaum was the Pirates' No. 2 singles prospect last year and is Hannibal's top returnee now that Lanie Privett has graduated.
Last season was Krigbaum's first season on the university team, in both singles and doubles.
“I would definitely like to be All-Conference this year,” Krigbaum said. “That would be really cool. I really want to go deep into districts, whether it's singles or doubles. I'd like to see that as an accomplishment.”
Other returning college players include Kasey DeStefane, Abby Hickman, Julia Lee and Addison Sutton.
A total of 34 girls are participating in Hannibal this season, 10 more than last year.
“We're just going to start with our new guys and let them work their way up and see where they fall in the lineup,” Kuse said. “Then, as our returners come in, we're going to challenge them and see where they fall based on their competition.”
There are still spots available for Hannibal in both singles and doubles. These spots need to be filled.
“I think the biggest thing for our new guys is to let them come in and just feel the consistency and not compare them to other players because there's a different skill set when you're playing for four years than when you're just starting out,” Kuse said. “They're showing that they can be successful.”
Krigbaum and some of the more experienced players have been working with the younger players during training.
“When I came here, I saw myself in some of the younger girls when I first started playing,” Krigbaum said. “My first challenge match, I was so scared to do anything. When I look back at it now, there's been so much growth and it's amazing to see that.”
The Pirates are coming off a 5-9 season, with Hannibal advancing to the second round of the Class 2 District 4 tournament before losing to Ft. Zumwalt South.
“You always look at your record from last year and we want to improve on that and look to the postseason and see where you fell,” Kuse said. “We always have girls who want to play an individual state. We've had some success with that the last few years and sent a couple girls to that tournament at the end of the season in Springfield. So I want to continue that and make it a tradition of success.”
The season opener is at home, with Hannibal hosting Kirksville on Tuesday, September 3 at 4:00 p.m.
Krigbaum said she's looking forward to playing against local teams like Palmyra, Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame and seeing how Hannibal does there.
“I hope we can have a good fight for conference this year,” Krigbaum said. “Then hopefully go deep into districts with some of our individuals. It'll be a good season.”