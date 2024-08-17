College Football Conference Power Rankings 2024: SEC starts season on top, but Big Ten not far behind

Or college football's Whether decision-makers admit it or not, conference perception matters. It influences the College Football Playoff selection process, where strength of schedule is a key metric for those teams on the fringe who haven’t done enough to earn an automatic bid.

Playing in a stronger conference and winning more games in that conference means thriving against a tough schedule, which brings attention to a team and generates positive marks with the selection committee.

Conference talk will undoubtedly dominate the 2024 college football season. In addition to the 12-team CFP, this will be the first year that the league’s great wave of realignment finally settles. The SEC’s ranks swelled to 16 teams, while the Big Ten significantly expanded its geographic footprint by adding four elite West Coast institutions.

Even the Big 12 and the ACC had their fun, with the former capitalizing on the Pac-12’s dissolution and the latter landing one of the Group of Five’s best in SMU. There’s been a lot of shuffling since the summer of 2021.

Now that these changes have finally taken effect, we thought it would be appropriate to assess how the nine FBS conferences compare to each other.

1. SEC

The SEC may have snapped its streak of four straight national championships last season, but it’s poised to climb all the way back to the mountaintop this year. Newcomers Texas and Oklahoma add five College Football Playoff appearances to the SEC’s already robust war chest, and the Longhorns landed at No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25. Georgia took the top spot, and Alabama and Ole Miss came in at fifth and sixth, respectively, giving the SEC two-thirds of the top six teams.

This league is much deeper than that, though. Throw in teams like Missouri, LSU, and Tennessee, and nearly half of the SEC has a realistic shot at making the 12-team playoffs. Beyond that top tier, there are plenty of teams with 8 or 9 win potential. An overwhelming majority of the SEC should at least make a bowl game. There's ridiculous depth here.

2. Big Ten

The Big Ten isn't far behind. While it may not have the SEC's sheer size, the nation's deepest conference keeps pace when it comes to heavyweights. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon were the only non-Georgia teams to earn the top spot in the AP poll, and both are seen as legitimate threats to bring the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy back to Big Ten country for the second straight year. Reigning champion Michigan isn't far behind, though the Wolverines lost a lot to the NFLand Penn State has a chance to strike now that the divisional format is a thing of the past. Newcomers USC (No. 23 in the AP poll) and Washington, which won’t open the year after last year’s run to the national title game, also bring some intrigue. And never underestimate Iowa. The Hawkeyes are always poised to find their way to 10 wins and a playoff shot.

3. Big 12

The Big 12 may not be stacked with national championship contenders, but it will be the most entertaining conference to follow from week to week. That counts for a lot. No. 12 Utah, the only Big 12 team to crack the top 15 of the AP poll, was tipped to win the conference in its first year as a member, though it's far from a slam dunk. Kansas State (No. 19) and Oklahoma State (No. 14) each received double-digit first-place votes in the preseason media poll, while Kansas and Arizona also received some nod for the top spot. Iowa State and West Virginia are both sleeper teams. If you know the Big 12, one of the perceived bottom-half teams will undoubtedly surprise a few people and cause chaos this year. Every game day in this conference is going to be chaos. Pure college football bliss.

4. ACC

The ACC is full of interesting storylines this year. Clemson is trying to regain its former glory, Florida State is rebounding from a devastating end to the 2023 season, and Miami is finally trying to live up to the perennial hype it generates. Those are the three early favorites to take the conference crown, but a few outsiders outside the top three could certainly make things interesting. Virginia Tech and NC State have plenty of experience, while Georgia Tech has a knack for outplaying its opponents under Brent Key. Even upstart SMU, which is devoting significant resources to the AAC transition, has some hope of making an impression.

It will be interesting to see how the selection committee treats all of the non-ACC champion fringe playoff teams. The past has not been kind, and few conferences seem better positioned to produce multiple CFP teams, champion or not. Also hurting the ACC's spot on this list is the fact that it now appears that many of the teams in the bottom half of the conference will have an uphill battle to even qualify for bowls.

5. AAC

The American Athletic Conference once again stands head and shoulders above the rest. The AAC remains the only Group of Five conference to have produced a College Football Playoff team — Cincinnati in 2021 — and would have sent a team seven times since 2015 under the current 12-team format. But it’s not just history that’s boosting the AAC’s standings here. Preseason favorite Memphis has as good a shot as any Group of Five team to make the playoffs if it can live up to expectations. The Tigers return 17 starters from the 10-win 2023 team, including the program’s most prolific passer in quarterback Seth Henigan. Even with SMU out of the picture, the AAC also returns three teams that had at least nine wins a year ago.

6. Berg West

Few teams in the Group of Five have generated as much offseason buzz as Boise State. Spencer Danielson's team was projected to finish first in the conference media poll, and many expect the Broncos to make a CFP run. It helps when you have a former five-star quarterback in Malachi Nelson and one of the nation's best offensive playmakers in running back Ashton Jeanty. Air Force — which spent some time in the 2023 rankings — UNLV and Fresno State are also strong teams that should win some big games.

7. Sun Belt

It's called the Fun Belt for a reason, folks. Twelve of the Sun Belt's 14 teams have qualified for a bowl game in 2023, more than any other conference. Two of those — James Madison and Troy — have won 11 games apiece. Texas State and South Alabama had two of the most impressive wins of the season, beating Baylor and Oklahoma State, respectively. Appalachian State is no stranger to monumental upsets and is favored to win the Sun Belt for the first time since 2021. Double-digit wins in such a strong conference could be enough to propel the Mountaineers to even greater heights.

8. US Conference

Liberty carries a lot of the burden here. Given what the Flames have back and what coach Jamey Chadwell has accomplished in his career, they should run the table in the regular season and ride an undefeated record into a potential playoff appearance. But New Mexico State is coming off a 10-win season of its own, Jacksonville State impressed in its first year as an FBS team and Western Kentucky is one of the more stable programs in America. Those were the only four C-USA teams with a winning record in 2023. The addition of Kennesaw State doesn’t do much to boost the conference’s profile.

9.MAC-

The MAC may not have a realistic path to the College Football Playoff or even flirt with a New Year's Six bowl, but it's not lacking in quality teams. Miami (OH) and Toledo are expected to contend for the title again after combining for 22 wins last year. Ohio has been a consistent presence near the top, while Bowling Green and Northern Illinois will look to build on last season's bowl appearances.