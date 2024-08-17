$125M pickleball and tennis facility now set to open in Raleigh in 2026





Construction of a new pickleball and tennis facility in Raleigh's Brier Creek area has been delayed for years. The 44-acre complex, called Swing Racket and Paddle, is expected to cost $125 million. Entrepreneur Rob Autry envisioned the facility at 6121 Mount Herman Road as unlike any other in the world. It's a dream come true, Autry said. Stephen Bentley, Raleigh Parks Director, said the city is confident the park will open by late 2026. “We want to make it a great opening,” Bentley said. Swing will consist of 28 tennis courts, 25 pickleball courts, 15 paddle courts, four beach tennis/volleyball courts and a ping-pong lounge. A new pickleball and tennis facility in Raleigh's Brier Creek area is expected to cost $125 million and open in late 2026. Rendering courtesy of Swing Racquet and Paddle. The city’s lease on the property means Swing will pay the city of Raleigh $275,000 each year for the next 100 years. The amount will increase by 3 percent each year. A few months ago, leaders also approved a $10 million economic stimulus grant. This is basically an economic development project for the entire Triangle and the city, Bentley said. There will be no other facility like it in the United States. A new state-of-the-art tennis complex being built in Raleigh could attract thousands of people (Photo courtesy of Swing and Intrepid Marketing Group) WRAL News reported on the facility’s first unveiling in 2020, when the mayor stopped by and toured the city-owned property the city had agreed to lease to Swing. At the time, the project was estimated to cost $55 million and was expected to open in 2022. In 2022, WRAL News reported on new renderings of the facility, and the price jumped to $70 million. Construction is expected to be completed in 2024. WRAL News asked Autry why anyone should take this project seriously, years after it was originally supposed to open. Our permits are in [and] our groundbreaking work is done, Autry said. We have some incredible partners that are part of this process and just the size and scope of this project has changed dramatically. A new state-of-the-art tennis complex being built in Raleigh could attract thousands of people (Photo courtesy of Swing and Intrepid Marketing Group) Autry said the budget for the project more than doubled as COVID caused construction prices to skyrocket, the rise of pickleball changed the future of this facility and a partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods added a larger building to this campus. Racquet and paddle sports are among the hottest industries in the sports industry, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a Swing press release. We are excited about the tremendous impact Swing is creating in terms of jobs, tourism and special events that will bring amateurs and professionals to our region to compete. “Swing will expand our existing parks and recreation programs with trails that connect to our existing greenways. This partnership reinforces Raleigh’s commitment to a community connection focused on sustainability, social good and inclusion. Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani is responsible for the venue's food and beverage experience.

