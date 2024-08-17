Chinese Table Tennis Association condemns toxic fan culture, vows to hold abusers accountable





Illustration: Chen Xia/GT The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) issued a statement on Saturday condemning the corrosive fan culture and expressing full support for stricter crackdown on crimes and violations. The CTTA stated that the chaos in fan culture has seriously disrupted the training and competitions of Chinese table tennis teams, negatively affecting the work, lives and families of athletes, coaches and staff, as well as having a harmful social impact. The association will collect evidence and hold accountable any organization or individual who engages in insults, defamation, slander or other malicious attacks against the Chinese table tennis team or its members online or in other public places, the statement said. The statement follows a series of actions by Chinese authorities against online harassment and defamation of athletes. On Friday, China’s Ministry of Public Security revealed four cases of online harassment targeting athletes, including a 29-year-old woman from eastern China’s Jiangsu Province and a 38-year-old woman from Guangzhou, southern China’s Guangdong Province who were arrested for allegedly slandering table tennis players and coaches online. Authorities also investigated a case in eastern China’s Shandong province, where a 23-year-old man fabricated a defamatory article questioning the legitimacy of a Chinese Olympic champion’s victory. Another man from Hebei province shared the article widely online. Both were given administrative penalties. In central China’s Henan province, an 18-year-old woman was given administrative penalties for publicly insulting a gymnast on social media. The ministry stressed that the Internet is not a lawless area and warned against spreading false information or personal attacks. During the women's singles final at the Paris Olympics on August 3, where Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng competed, some fans showed their support for Sun. They booed Chen when Chen defeated Sun to become the women's singles champion. Earlier this month, several social media platforms including Sina Weibo and Douyin announced measures to tackle sports culture violations, including removing harmful content and suspending related accounts. During an interview on August 7, after China reached the semifinals of the women's team table tennis, Chen urged fans to appreciate the determination of the athletes and approach the competition results with a balanced perspective, rather than focusing solely on the results. Pan Zhanle, a 20-year-old swimming prodigy who recently broke a world record at the Paris Olympics, disbanded his fan group earlier this week. Pan had previously spoken in a CCTV interview about fans waiting for autographs outside his hotel and said he was just hoping to be calm and quiet. Most of these so-called fans do not understand or appreciate the professional skills or talents of famous athletes. Instead, they only focus on the athlete's image and appearance, Wang Dazhao, a sports commentator from Beijing, told the Global Times. In order to support their idols, fans in this toxic culture do not see teammates, only enemies. Anyone who hinders their idol's pursuit of victory becomes a target for attack. People who violate the privacy of others should be punished. People who do not violate the criminal law should be guided and warned through education, Wang said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202408/1318194.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos