Riskiest Rounds 1-6 Picks in Half-PPR and PPR Scoring Formats

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals: Higgins' poor health and declining play make him a risky player as competition within his own team increases.

RB Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders: White's unproven profile and glaring talent shortages make him a likely flop in 2024.

Fantasy football drafts are loaded with top-quality NFL players in the first through sixth rounds, but some players are risky picks due to poor talent profiles, crowded rosters and unsustainable average draft positions.

This article will discuss three of the riskiest draft picks, both in terms of half a point per reception and PPR scoring, heading into the 2024 NFL season.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins was correctly identified as one of five players who will disappear in 2023Finishing as a Weeks 1-17 back-end WR4 in both half-PPR and PPR scoring formats. He's available two rounds later as a high-end WR3 in the mid-to-late fifth round this year, but remains one of the worst Rounds 1-6 fantasy football draft picks due to declining play, poor health, and emerging young teammates. His 72.1 PFF overall grade in 2023 ranked 37th among 80 NFL wide receivers with at least 545 offensive snaps.

Higgins' play peaked in 2021, his second season in the NFL, before rapidly declining in 2022 and 2023.

The table below shows Higgins' full season receptions data since his career-best season in 2021.

CIN WR shirt Higgins 2023 2022 2021 PFF Reception Rating 70.9 79.0 82.8 Games 12 20 18 Rec/Tgts – Yds – TD 42/74 – 656 – 5 87/125 – 1,177 – 8 92/136 – 1,400 – 8 Target rate 18.7% 19.1% 21.1% Yards/Route Run 1.66 1.80 2.18 Missed tackle forced/received. 0.10 0.10 0.13 Explosive Pass Play Speed 33.3% 32.2% 39.1% Deep target speed 18.9% 19.2% 16.9%

As detailed in “3 players who stood out in pre-season week 1,,Higgins has suffered five recorded hamstring injuries since 2018, an injury that carries a positional recurrence rate of 34.0% from season to season, according to physical therapy physician Edwin Porras Injury-prone draft guide and season-long playbookHiggins also suffered three ankle sprains, one shoulder injury, one broken rib and one concussion.

Higgins (25 years old) has suffered from availability despite being young. Despite playing in 20 games in 2022, Higgins has played 10 or fewer offensive snaps in three games.

Management have made it clear they are not prepared to commit to Higgins long-term by retaining him for one year via the franchise tag this off-season.

As Higgins prepares to potentially play elsewhere in 2025, Cincinnati's burgeoning pass-catching corps features several young talents, including slot receiver Andrei Iosivasdescribed in detail in “Three players who emerged in pre-season week 1and third round rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Higgins has performed well so far in preseason play, posting a 77.2 PFF receiving grade, the highest for the wide receiver corps, but Iosivas (76.2 PFF receiving grade for the season) and Burton (77.0) are hot on his heels. Among 137 Power Five wide receivers with at least 55 targets in 2023Burton's 2.75 yards per route run ranked 15th.

Higgins is one of the riskiest draft picks for fantasy football rounds 1-6.

RB DAndre Swift, Chicago Bears

Fast enters the 2024 fantasy football season at a mid-sixth-round, RB22 half-PPR ADP and an early-sixth-round, RB20 PPR ADP. He’ll struggle to return value at that draft cost given his lackluster production profile and run-centric committee-lead role, making him one of the worst Rounds 1-6 fantasy football draft picks. Swift’s 66.9 PFF overall grade in 2023 is tied for 32nd among 37 NFL running backs with at least 475 offensive snaps in 2023.

As detailed in “Ambiguous backfields to target in 2024“sitting Chicago running backs Khalil Herbert And Roschon-Johnson both outperformed Swift in their respective roles last year. PFF's Nathan Jahnke also devoted an entire subsection to the Bears running back's bizarre usage in his preseason week 1 fantasy football recap, Swift started the match in the first team's attack, but was replaced by Herbert at the second attempt.

According to Jahnke, the fact that Swift was pulled right away suggests that this could be a heavy running back rotation. Two plays later, [running back] Travis Homer was on third down. Roschon-Johnson likely missed this game due to injury, and likely would have been the third-down player had he been healthy. Homer earned just a 37.9 PFF overall grade last year.

Swift's Chicago debut also included a 42-yard reception, but the backfield commitment is hard to ignore, especially Homer's first-team usage. Swift's ADP needs to drop into borderline RB3/RB4 territory before he can reliably be considered draftable. He also profiles as a stronger half-PPR asset than a PPR asset, given his personnel obstacles to a passing-down role.

As noted in the “Ambiguous backfields to target in 2024“ article, Herbert (79.4 PFF rushing grade) not only boasts a higher PFF rushing grade than Swift (71.6), but he also finishes ahead of Swift in missed tackles per rushing attempt (0.25 to 0.19), yards after contact per rushing attempt (3.0 to 2.4) and explosive run play rate (9.9% to 9.6%).

Johnson, a 2023 rookie, outperformed Swift in several passing game categories: PFF receiving grade (60.7 to 53.5), target rate (22.1% to 16.9%), yards per route run (1.10 to 0.82), missed tackles forced per reception (0.29 to 0.23), explosive pass play rate (5.9% to 4.7%) and PFF pass-blocking grade (64.8 to 55.0).

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Johnson also had a better conversion rate in the green zone, outscoring the 5-foot-1, 215-pound Swift 42.9% to 25.9%.

Swift currently profiles as a mid-20 rusher and is not worthy of his weekly RB2 draft capital, although in an expected high scoring attack.

RB Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders

Fantasy managers are busy drafting White in the sixth round as the half-PPR RB23 and PPR RB22, based almost entirely on projected volume rather than talent. It’s entirely possible White will rise to the occasion as a Las Vegas starter, but his one-dimensional, unproven profile makes him one of fantasy football’s riskiest draft picks in Rounds 1-6. His overall PFF grade of 71.8 in 2023 ranked No. 30 among 61 NFL running backs with at least 225 offensive snaps.

Las Vegas 2023 starting running back Josh Jacobs suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 14, prompting White to be promoted to a substitute starting role. White produced four finishes, ranging from PPR RB12 to RB21, with the key being a Week 16 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, against whom he forced 145 total rushing yards and six missed tackles on 22 rushing attempts. Despite the statistical excursion, the Whites’ small 2023 sample is disappointing. Jacobs earned an overall PFF grade of 66.0 last year.

Jacobs signed a four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, making White the default player, a far cry from a player who deserved the starting role out of the gate.

The table below shows in parentheses the Whites' 2023 rushing data, collected from 50 running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts.

NFL RB running Zamir White PFF Rushing Grade 70.6 (T-No. 38) Rush att. 104 (no. 47) Failed tackles forced 15 (no. 47) Missed Tackles Forced/Rush Att. 0.14 (T-No. 38) Yards After Contact/Rush Att. 3.2 (no. 10) Yards/Rush Att. 4.3 (no. 20) Explosive Run Games 8 (T-No. 45) Explosive Run Play Speed 7.7% (no. 40)

Among 50 NFL running backs with at least 15 red-zone rushing attemptsWhite's 18.8% first down-plus-touchdown conversion rate ranks 43rd. Among 53 NFL running backs with at least seven green-zone rushing attemptsWhite's 14.3% clip is tied for 45th. Those are meager numbers for a supposedly intimidating 6-foot, 215-pound rusher.

White's overall receiving profile doesn't inspire confidence, though his 17-target, 90-receiving snap steel from 2023 makes him a solid starter in the passing game. Among 66 NFL running backs with at least 15 targets and 90 receiving snapsHis 18.9% target rate ranked 26th, his 1.09 yards per route run average was tied for 28th, his 0.2-yard average depth of target ranked 27th and his 6.1 yards after the catch per reception ranked 51st. He forced three missed tackles (tied for 51st) and produced one explosive pass play (tied for 54th).

White failed to score a goal in his 2022 rookie season and has totaled just 21 in three years at Georgia.

White's backfield mates are also a factor. No. 2 running back Alexander Mattison flopped as the Minnesota Vikings 2023 starter, but totaled 96-plus rushing attempts and earned 15-plus targets in three of his four seasons playing next to running back Dalvin Cook before that. Cook's 85.3 PFF overall grade during that four-year run towers over White's still-respectable career-long 72.3 PFF overall grade. Mattison's poor play earned him a 61.8 PFF overall grade last year.

As detailed in “Best Post Reception Producers in the 2024 NFL Draft,,Raiders rookie running back in the sixth round Dylan Laube is an extremely talented pass-catcher. He earned a 90.5 PFF receiving grade in 2023, the second-best grade Aincluding 16 FCS running backs who receive at least 35 targets.

Whites' profile effectively boils down to above-average yards after contact characteristics surrounded by glaring shortcomings. A performance jump in Year 4 is possible, but unlikely.