Reckless driving charges filed in crash that killed hockey player Gustavus – West Central Tribune





MONTEVIDEO Chippewa County has filed reckless driving charges in a western Minnesota crash that killed a hockey player. The fatal crash a year ago at a four-lane intersection about 25 miles west of Willmar involved an SUV carrying four members of the Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team who were returning home from a weekend trip to Aberdeen, South Dakota. Gianna Kate Gasparini, 20, of Lakeville, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox with three of her teammates. Jori Lynn Jones, 19, of Little Canada, died from her injuries. The other two passengers were Lily Mortenson, of Champlin, and Kayla Marie Bluhm, of Chisago City. In the criminal complaint filed this week in Chippewa County Superior Court, Gasparini is accused of failing to stop at the intersection of Minnesota Highways 40 and 29 and striking a Dodge Caravan minivan that was crossing the intersection at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2023. The charges are based on the findings of a Minnesota State Patrol accident reconstruction report and statements from a witness. According to the criminal complaint, a witness told a State Patrol trooper that the Dodge minivan, driven by Brandi Kay Rasmussen of Benson, had stopped at the intersection and was traveling southbound when the collision occurred. The witness said the Equinox did not stop and appeared to be traveling just over 60 mph, the criminal complaint said. The accident reconstruction report showed that Gasparini was driving at 125 kilometers per hour before the crash and hit the minivan at a speed of 88 to 105 kilometers per hour. In interviews after the crash, Gasparini told the State Patrol that she had never driven on the road before and that it was a four-way intersection that she didn't realize until much too late. She said her front-seat passenger told her there was a stop sign a few feet before the vehicle entered the intersection and she hit the brakes. Gasparini had no alcohol in her system and was not distracted at the time of the crash, the complaint said. She told an officer at a Montevideo hospital after the crash that she had not taken her medication for ADHD that morning, which she says helps her focus. The driver of the van, Rasmussen, said she looked both ways before entering the intersection. I didn't see anything, but as I was driving away, I turned around and turned around and turned around, the complaint states she told a police officer at the accident. Gasparini and her passengers were taken to a hospital in Montevideo. Emergency responders began administering CPR to Jones at the scene of the crash, stopping when she was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash was reported, according to information in the criminal complaint and the crash report. Gasparini has been summoned to appear on the single charge on September 23. She has not been arrested, but has been ordered to report to the county sheriff to complete the booking process before appearing in court.

Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoor reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He has been a reporter for the West Central Tribune since 1993. Cherveny can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 320-214-4335.

