Table tennis association supports tackling toxic fan circles





The Chinese Table Tennis Association has expressed its full support for recent law enforcement measures aimed at combating illegal 'fan club' activities that are disrupting the sports sector. A “fan circle” is a highly organized group of fans dedicated to promoting and defending a celebrity or public figure, often through coordinated online activity. While many fan circles are supportive, some become toxic and engage in harassment, rumor-mongering, and attacking rivals — behaviors that have led to recent crackdowns by authorities. In a statement released on Saturday, the CTTA strongly condemned the unlawful behavior that has disrupted the normal training and competition of the Chinese table tennis team and caused significant harm to athletes, coaches and management. The statement comes in response to recent revelations by the Ministry of Public Security about four high-profile cases of illegal “fan club” activities targeting sports figures. One of the cases involved a 29-year-old woman, surnamed He, from Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, who was accused of spreading slanderous statements about Chinese table tennis athletes and coaches on social media platforms. Beijing authorities have placed her in criminal detention since August 6, citing the harmful social impact of her actions. Another case investigated by Guangdong police involved a 38-year-old woman, surnamed Wang, from Guangzhou, who repeatedly posted insulting and slanderous comments about table tennis players on social media. On August 13, she was also subjected to criminal enforcement measures. In a separate investigation, authorities in Shandong and Hebei provinces targeted two men, surnamed Gai and Xu, both 23, for their roles in a network intimidation case. Gai wrote a viral online post questioning the credibility of Paris Olympic gold medalist Chen Meng. Xu then shared it widely, prompting significant public backlash. Both men have been given administrative sanctions. Finally, an 18-year-old woman, surnamed Yang, from Jiaozuo, Henan Province, was punished for publicly insulting a gymnast on social media. Her actions also earned her administrative punishment from local law enforcement. Following these incidents, cyber police departments have stepped up their efforts to monitor and crack down on illegal activities associated with “fan circles” in the sports world. The national table tennis team remains united and committed to excellence despite these challenges, according to the CTTA. The association reiterated its commitment to the healthy development of Chinese table tennis.

