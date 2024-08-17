Week 1 Football Friday Night Scoreboard





Stay up to date with all the high school football scores and Football Friday Night updates via 13WMAZ.

MACON, Ga. Football Friday Night is back. After nearly seven months of barely any high school football, teams across the state are playing their first regular season games. This week, without college football, has games on Friday and Saturday. The Gridiron Classic has three games on August 17, while Houston County plays in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic on the same day at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in Atlanta. 13WMAZ will be covering the first week of the season. We’ll be taking you through the scores and highlights from various games in Central Georgia. Did you miss it live? Check out the 13WMAZ+ app for a replay of all the action. Without further ado, below you will find the results of the high school American football games from August 16th and 17th. Central Georgia High School Scoreboard * Will note a game involved in Bibb County's Gridiron Classic Friday Final Scores Dougherty County 44 – Central 0* Province of Macon 26 – Southwest 19* FPD 10 – Eagles land Christian 0 Stratford 27 – St. Anne-Pacelli 13 Tiftarea Academy 48 – CFCA 0 Jeff Davis22 – Washington District 6 Dublin 41 – Swainsboro 21 North side 38 – Eagles land 18 Brentwood 44 – Trinity Christian 21 Jones County 41 – Veterans 26 Upson Lee-Source: 28 – Union Grove 14 Westfield55 – Brookwood6 Lee Province 45 -Warner Robins 28 Lamar Province 24 – Telfair County 8 Hawkinsville23 – Marion County21 Pike County 34 – County Crawford 20 Flint River Academy 19 – Poorthout 14 Bethlehem Christian Academy 28 – John Milledge14 East Laurens 13 – Johnson County 8 Georgian soldiers 35 – Atkinson Province 16 Piedmont 41 – Thomas Jefferson 7 Sumter County20 – Sharp County 19 Mountain of Sales 47 – Loganville Christian Academy 35 Brookstone26 – Tattnall Square 15 Emanuel County Institute 13 – Wilcox County 7 (OT) Peach County 40 – Northeast 21* Brentwood 44 – Trinity Christian 21 Green Province 28 – Putnam County 20 Wilkinson Province 34 – Cycling County 20 Jackson 24 – Hardaway 14 Friday In-Progress Games To tremble 40 – Twiggs Province 0 Taylor County 21 – Jasper County7 Hancock Central 0 – Glenn Heuvels 0 Saturday matches Bleckley County in return for Rutland* Houston Province @Alpharetta pear wine in return for Baldwin County* Teams from Central Georgia to kick off this week Avoid County

ACE Charter

West Laurens

Maria Persons FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT RELATED: Coaching Changes, Talented Players, and a Major GHSA Shift | 3 Things to Watch This HS Soccer Season RELATED: Preview All 6 Games in the 2024 Gridiron Classic RELATED: Stadium Shuffle | Houston County's McConnell-Talbert Stadium Completes First Phase of Renovation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.13wmaz.com/article/sports/local-sports/football-friday-night-scoreboard-for-week-1/93-c64573e6-6784-4e1b-bf4a-22ae69891d29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos