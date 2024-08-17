MTEN Recruit Bharadwaj Named Recipient of USTA National Junior Scholar Athlete Award





PHILADELPHIA – The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced the two winners of the 2024 USTA National Junior Scholar Athlete Award, including Shaurya Bharadwaj, a rookie on the University of Pennsylvania men's tennis team. Bharadwaj is a recent graduate of Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC. He was a two-time captain of his high school varsity tennis team and is one of the top-ranked 18-and-under players in the country. His decorated high school tennis career included all-state and all-conference honors, as well as the Charlotte Observer's Player of the Year. Off the court, Bharadwaj has maintained a cumulative weighted GPA of over 4.0 and has excelled in several AP courses. He is a member of numerous clubs and organizations, including the National Honor Society. He has volunteered as a tennis coach for a modified tennis program and for several organizations that serve underprivileged children. The other recipient named by the USTA is Valerie Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.), the nation's number one player under 18 who will play collegiate tennis at Stanford University in the fall. “Shaurya and Valerie’s accomplishments on the court, in the classroom and in the community make them truly exemplary leaders among their peers,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive, Community Tennis, USTA. “They are both deserving of this honor and have bright futures ahead of them.” This is the 12th year that the USTA has presented its National Junior Scholar Athlete award. To be eligible, students must have an unweighted GPA of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale and be ranked in the Top 100 of the USTA Boys' or Girls' 18s national standings. A written essay, as well as leadership and sportsmanship, were also considered. Glozman and Bharadwaj were presented with their awards at the USTA National Championships, held this week in San Diego and Kalamazoo, Mich., respectively. The USTA USTA, Inc. is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the United States and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level—from local communities to the highest levels of professional sports. It is a nonprofit organization and invests 100 percent of its proceeds into the growth of the sport. It owns and operates the U.S. Open, one of the most attended annual sporting events in the world, along with approximately 100 Pro Circuit events across the U.S., and selects teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs across the country to help underserved youth through its National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, visit USTA.com or follow its official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X), and TikTok. #FightOnPenn

