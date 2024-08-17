Kirill Kaprizov goes to Norway with love – Minnesota Wild





Mats Zuccarello organizes a charity hockey competition in Norway. He invites NHL players to play in a team against professional players from the Norwegian league (EliteHockey Ligen). Of course, most of the NHL players are from other European countries. The European Wild players who are playing include Filip Gustavsson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin and former player Kevin Fiala. This year, Matt Boldy and Brock Faber are flying in from Minnesota to join in the festivities. That would be quite a trip, but Friday’s news overshadows it because Zuccarello’s best friend is joining in the festivities from Russia. Before we get into the crazy journey Kaprizov has to make, let's talk about the fact that Kaprizov went back to Russia during this off-season. With a whole year between Summer when Kaprizov was stuck in purgatory and this year things may have cooled down a bit. Either way, it's nice to hear that he was able to return and hopefully spend a long time with his family this year. His journey begins in Moscow, from where he has to fly to Istanbul. With the ongoing geopolitical tensions, there are probably not many places where planes are allowed to fly in and out of Russia. So Istanbul it is! Previously, Kaprizov's Russian passport barred him from many European countries. But a little luck makes this year a little different. Last fall, the Minnesota Wild played in the Global Series in Sweden. Kaprizov was promised a one-year Swedish visa to play there. With that he can fly from Istanbul to Gothenburg, Sweden. His Swedish visa gives him access to Sweden and on to Norway. But he doesn’t just fly to Norway. Instead, he takes a helicopter from Gothenburg to Lillehammer, where Zuccarello’s All-Star Game is taking place. If you look it up, it would be a little over 5 hours drive, but why not arrive in style? Hopefully, Kaprizov’s helicopter entrance will be grand and dramatic, a way to kick off the festivities. He could be climbing down a ladder with his hockey bag on his back as the helicopter hovers above the festival parking lot. Kaprizov's dramatic journey is not surprising when you consider his relationship with Zuccarello. Even though they spent much of last season on different linestheir relationship as best friends forever could never be broken. It was a stroke of luck that Kaprizov happened to get a Swedish visa that allowed him to be the superstar at this weekend's match. In a way, this three-day trip is the easy way out. Kaprizov knows their relationship and has probably thought about sneaking into Norway in someone’s suitcase to play in the All-Star Game for Zuccarello. And I’m sure Faber would love to meet him somewhere and drag him to Sweden, but this is much better for everyone.

