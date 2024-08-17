Fan zones in Paris become hubs for Paralympic awareness





An integral part of any mega-game is the integration with the city and the public. On the day of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, a colleague and I went to Parc Monceau, one of the fan parks set up for the Games. This was the day of the highest state of alert and high security. The entire city of Paris was on edge with police swarming the streets, which were otherwise pretty much deserted. Parisians might have stayed indoors, or as some have suggested, might have left that weekend. Train services were disrupted and we had been trudged from the Hyatt to Parc Monteau. But once there, it felt as if all the tension that had hung over the city for the opening ceremony had left us and we were in a happy place. Ping-pong tables, a tennis area, a gym for kids and everything else to relax and watch the opening ceremony on a big screen. Everyone played with everyone, even though they didn’t speak each other’s language. I was helped with some TT techniques by a gentleman who said he lived nearby. He spoke a little English and I spoke a little French, and he in turn introduced me to the chairman of the local ping-pong club, as they called table tennis. People seemed to know each other, and indeed the neighbourhood activities and gatherings of that weekend seemed to have been moved from back yards and back gardens to the fan park. For the latest sports news: Click here While people of course came from far and wide, Parisians who didn’t have access to Opening Ceremony tickets joined in the spirit of the Games at venues like Parc Monceau or the Terrace des Jeux, a giant fan park built on the grounds in front of Paris City Hall. And as one respondent told me, it was much less complicated and more fun to be in the fan park and watch it all on TV, away from the security on site. I couldn’t agree more. Come to the Paralympics, I will return to Parc Monceau and the other fan zones. Parc Monceau will have a wheelchair table tennis workshop for those who want to learn more about the discipline. And both able-bodied and para ping-pong will be played here by fans during the Paralympics. At various fan locations, para table tennis, para handball, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball, para handball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and blind football will be played. Introduction to para taekwondo will also be given at Parc Monceau. On the Grange-aux-Belles sports field, interested parties are initiated into blind football, with a mask over their eyes. As the promotional material says: From mastering the field to passing to your teammate, all your senses are awakened in this discipline designed for the blind. Paratennis enthusiasts will be bound to their seats to try their luck. And in all this, the aim is to arouse greater sensitivity and interest in the para-games and their disciplines. With children of all ages and their parents and other young people participating, the spirit of the paragames will spread through happiness and fun, through the involvement and togetherness of everyone, able-bodied and disabled. Also read: I'll definitely be there: Hockey coach Craig Fulton promises to be there for LA 28

