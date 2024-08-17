Latest South Georgia football results, check out the Locker Room Report





ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) – It's time again for the South Georgia High School Football Tournament on Friday night! Below you will find a list of games we discussed. And don't forget to watch Report dressing room extension for more South Georgia football coverage. 6A Lowndes vs. Jenkins – END: Lowndes 49, Jenkins 7 Valdosta vs. Tucker – END: Valdosta 65, Tucker 19 Tift County @ Griffin – END: Tift County 43, Griffin 0 Colquitt County v. West (UT) – END: Colquitt 45, West 28 5A Lee County vs Warner Robins – END: Lee 45, Warner 28 Thomas County Central vs. Monroe – FINAL: TCC 54, Monroe 7 3A Bainbridge vs Coffee – FINAL: Coffee 59, Bainbridge 6 Dougherty vs. Central END: Dougherty 44, Central 0 Westover vs. Early County – END: Westover 28, beginning 9 2A Sumter County @ Crisp County – END: Sumter Co. 20, Crisp 19 A Div I Thomasville @ Brooks County – FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 35, Brooks 12 Fitzgerald v. Irwin County – END: Irwin 19, Fitzgerald 13 Worth County @ Turner County – FINAL SCORE: Worth 44, Turner 6 Berrien vs Cook – END: Kok 45, Berrien 13 A Div II Seminole County vs. Schley County – END: Seminole 32, Schley 14 Miller County vs Columbus- FINAL SCORE: Miller 38, Columbus 9 Baconton Charter vs. Montgomery County – END: Montgomery County 35, Baconton 13 Pataula Charter @ Windsor Academy – FINAL SCORE: Windsor 26, Pataula 12 Terrell County @ Calvary Christian Academy – END: Terrell County 12, Calvary 3 Clinch County v. Bacon County – FINAL: Clinch 36, Bacon 21 Lanier County @ Mitchell County – END: Mitchell 42, Lanier 27 Dooly County v Spencer – CANCELLED Wilcox County vs. ECI – FINAL: Wilcox 7, ECI 13 Atkinson County vs. Georgia Military Academy – END: Atkinson 35, Georgia Military 16 GIAA-11 Male Brookwood @ Westfield School – END: Westfield 55, Brookwood 6 Deerfield-Windsor @ Southland Academy – END: Deerfield 34, Southland 7 Terrell Academy vs. Southwest Georgia Academy – END: SGA 22, Terrell 8 Grace Christian @ Harvester Christian Academy – 2ND HALF: Grace Christian, 28, Covenant 0 Valwood @ Hamilton County – END: Valwood 41. Hamilton 7 Tiftarea Academy @ Central Fellowship – FINAL: Tiftarea 48, Central 0 GIAA 8-Man Calhoun County @ Greenville – END: Greenville 40, Calhoun 6 Westwood vs. John Hancock – FINAL SCORE: Westwood 46, John Hancock 8 STEM in Southwest Georgia vs. Spring Creek Charter – END: Southwest 52, Spring Creek 6 Crisp Academy vs Fullington Academy – FINAL SCORE: Fullington 46, Crisp 24 Do you have a news tip or see an error that needs to be corrected? Let us know. Please include the headline of the article in your post. To stay up to date with the latest news, follow WALB on Facebook And X (Twitter). For more news from South Georgia, download the WALB News app from the Apple store or Google Play. Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

