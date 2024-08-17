Hudson Valley Venom Club Gets New Sponsor – Daily Freeman





NEWBURGH, N.Y. — The Hudson Valley Venom, the region's new independent minor league hockey team that has relocated from Elmira to Newburgh for the start of the 2024 season, announced Friday that Heritage Financial Credit Union has committed to become the hockey club's title sponsor. The sponsorship is the highest available to the corporate world. The partnership also includes the presenting sponsorship of the Hudson Valley Vipers in Poughkeepsie, Venom's farm team that plays its games at McCann Ice Arena. The Hudson Valley Venom are members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), whose 14 teams play in nine states and have attracted talent from across North America, Europe and Asia. The FPHL is one of four feeder leagues into the National Hockey League. The Venom will compete in the Empire Division against teams in Binghamton, Watertown, Danbury (Connecticut), Danville (Illinois), Fraser (Michigan) and Port Huron (Michigan). The league's Continental Division consists of franchises in Athens (Georgia), Wytheville (Virginia), Monroe (Louisiana), Columbus (Georgia), Biloxi (Mississippi), Winston-Salem (North Carolina) and Baton Rouge (Louisiana). The Venom will play in a two-rink facility located directly off Interstate 84 at 17K next to Stewart International Airport. The owners of the IceTime Sports Complex in Newburgh, which also owns McCann Ice Arena, will lead a construction project over the summer to build locker rooms and necessary amenities for the Venom while expanding seating capacity. “I believe Heritage Financial Credit Union continues to demonstrate its steadfast determination to make the Hudson Valley the epicenter of quality of life in the tri-state area,” said Pat Manning, owner of the Hudson Valley Venom and Vipers hockey clubs. “Their dedication to our teams and desire to bring winter sports a foothold here in Orange and Dutchess Counties is as evident as their dedication to their Credit Union members. We will carry their name with pride.” Investing in the community is not a new concept for Heritage Financial Credit Union. It has previously invested in professional sports in Dutchess County, supported the Hudson Valley Renegades, the minor league High A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and invested in its facility, the recently renamed Heritage Financial Park in the town of Fishkill. “The best partnerships rely on alignment around a common purpose and a shared passion for helping others,” said Michael Ciriello, President and CEO of Heritage Financial Credit Union. “We are proud to partner with Hudson Valley Venom and Vipers and look forward to working together.” The three-year sponsorship agreement between Heritage and Venom and the Vipers’ parent company, Hudson Valley Vipers, LLC, is effective immediately and runs through the 2026-27 season. The parent company has transitioned its banking operations to Heritage Financial Credit Union, effective immediately. Venom's season opener is on Friday, October 18th against the Binghamton Black Bears. For tickets and more information about Venom, visit HudsonValleyVenom.com. Originally published: August 16, 2024 at 4:25 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfreeman.com/2024/08/16/hockey-hudson-valley-venom-club-gets-new-presenting-sponsor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos