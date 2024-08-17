Ishan Kishan makes memorable domestic cricket comeback with century in Buchi Babu tournament









YEAR |

Updated: Aug 16, 2024 10:36 PM IS

Sankarnagar (Tamil Nadu) [India]August 16 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a successful comeback in domestic red-ball cricket by scoring a century against Madhya Pradesh in the Buchi Babu tournament match in Jharkhand on Friday.

On day two of the match, Ishan struck a brilliant 114 in 107 balls, comprising five boundaries and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 106.54.

Kishan's last appearance in the first-class was India's second Test match against the West Indies in July 2023, in which he scored 25 and 52* runs in both innings. The 26-year-old's central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was revoked in February this year due to his inactivity in domestic red-ball cricket.

Kishan has played two matches for India in the longer format, in which he scored 78 runs in three innings at an average of 78.00.

Kishan's last international appearance was against Australia in a home T20I in November last year, in which he scored a goal. After his last international appearance, Kishan made his return to competitive cricket in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Route Mobile Limited, playing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The tournament was held from February to March this year.

On his return, Kishan played a part in a dismissal when he stumped Sumit Dhekale off Sayan Mondal at the DY Patil University Ground. He enjoyed himself with the bat for a while as he made 19 off 12 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Following this, the left-hander featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he scored 320 runs in 14 matches at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of over 148, with one half-century. His best score was 69. MI finished the season at the bottom of the table, with just four wins and 10 losses in 14 matches, which earned them eight points.

In the T20I format, Kishan has made 32 appearances and has hit 796 runs at an average of 25.7, with an average of 124.4. His best score is 89 in this format.

In the ODI format, he has played 27 matches and scored 933 runs at an average of 42.4 with a strike rate of 102.2, including a hundred and fifty-seven. Kishan's highest score is 210* in the 50-over format. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/ishan-kishan-makes-memorable-domestic-cricket-comeback-with-century-in-buchi-babu-tournament20240816223650 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos