Draper advances to Cincinnati Open quarterfinals after match point altercation | Tennis





Jack Draper booked a place in the last eight of the Cincinnati Open when he came from behind to beat Canadian Flix Auger-Aliassime 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that ended in bizarre and controversial circumstances. It was the third straight three-set win for Draper, who will now face No. 15 Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 7 Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1 earlier in the day after rain prevented them from taking the court on Thursday night. He showed no signs of tiring in the first set, however, taking his only break point in the 12th game. It was the only break point the Canadian had. The match ended in controversy, with Auger-Aliassime claiming that Draper's winning shot was not legitimate. The Briton went forward for a drop shot but his opponent was infuriated, with the ball appearing to deflect off Draper's racket frame onto the floor before flying high and over the net via the cord. Draper said he was looking at Auger-Aliassime rather than the ball at the moment of impact, adding: I would replay it. If there was a replay I would replay it. That didn't do much for the Canadian. He told the referee, Gregory Allensworth: You're going to go out now and it's going to go everywhere and it's going to look ridiculous. Draper told Allensworth: I may look like an idiot now because people say I'm not being fair, but I was looking at him. The supervisor was called but had no grounds to overturn the decision as Draper was unwilling to concede the point without external confirmation that the call was incorrect. As no video recording was available to the officials, the decision was left to the referee. THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL MATCHPOINT EVER!!!

WHAT JUST HAPPENED…? #CincyTennis photo.twitter.com/cxU4H2A4Af — TennisTV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2024 “}}”/> Allensworth told Auger-Aliassime: I just have to call it as I saw it. If I had any doubts I would tell you, but listen, we can look back at it after the game and if I see that I'm wrong I'll admit it to you. But for now I can't look back at it. Rune also had to come from behind to beat Frances Gal Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Monfils had already secured a win over Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz when their match resumed in the round of 16. skip the newsletter promotion The best of our sports journalism from the past seven days and a taste of the weekend's action Privacy Statement: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising and content funded by third parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to improve our website and the Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion Rain had forced them to retire on Thursday night with Alcaraz set but 3-1 down in a second-set tie-break. Monfils was quick out of the blocks to level the match, taking the deciding set for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 triumph. Third-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over Spaniard Pablo Carreo Busta. Andrey Rublev enjoyed a comfortable passage to the last eight, beating American Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (5), 6-1.

