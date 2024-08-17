Sports
Match Guide | Imps v Barnsley
In preparation for the visit of Barnsley on Saturday, we can offer supporters a guide to planning their visit to the LNER Stadium.
Lincoln Pride & Road Closures
Lincoln Pride takes place on Saturday. From 12:00 to 14:00, some roads in the city centre around Tentercroft Street will be closed. The Tentercroft Street car park will also be unavailable for the event.
Tentercroft Street will be closed from the High Street to Pelham Bridge. The Pride Parade will depart from Guildhall Street via the pedestrianised High Street and then head to Tentercroft Street.
This is likely to mean significant delays around Lincoln city centre north of the LNER Stadium. We strongly advise you to allow more time for your journey and try to approach the stadium from the south or east of the city if possible.
University of Lincoln Fan Village
The University of Lincoln Fan Village opens at 12pm and is perfect for those who want to avoid the crowds and get to LNER Stadium early. There are some fantastic local eateries – with R&N catering, William Wood burgers and doughnuts, Curry Jacks, Fat Sam's smash burgers, Coddys Sweets and Coddys ice cream van all on site.
Tipsy Imp offers a wide range of premium beers and ciders. There are also a range of soft drinks available in the Fan Village.
The Imps store unit offers supporters the opportunity to kit out in our home, away and third kits, plus a range of other great items.
The Red Imps Community Trust pod features an exhibition about Imps legend Keith Alexander. As well as Trust representatives who are happy to talk to you about the role they play at the club, you can also buy team sheets, collectors’ programmes and memorabilia from the pod – with donations raising money for the Lincoln City Foundation.
Our equality partner, Her Game Too, will have a stand in the Fan Village. Head over and say hello to the club ambassador, Dominique, to find out all about the important work Her Game Too does to promote inclusivity in sport. There will also be a signed Her Game Too shirt up for grabs, so make sure you’re in with a chance of winning.
Improved catering facilities
A significant investment has allowed us to install self-order kiosks in the Red Imps Bar on the GBM Stand, which can be ordered for immediate collection or for a half-time visit.
The Greenlinc Renewables Stand has 4x additional catering service points for home supporters introduced this summer. There will also be an Industrial Street Food unit in the north-east corner.
For this match we will also be opening a brand new catering point in the away section.
Family activities
Every Saturday from 12:30 there is free football training for children on the 3G pitch opposite the Greenlinc Renewables Stand. There is no need to register, just turn up from 12:30.
There will also be an inflatable football challenge in the University of Lincoln Fan Village. There will be games such as table tennis and Fifa in the Co-Op Community Hub – the new home of all the activities previously found in Poacher's Den.
Supporter Liaison Officers
Our SLO team will be present around the stadium before and during the match, look out for them or our 'Here To Help' team – they will all be clearly identifiable. We have a matchday introductory opportunity for all supporters who are new to the stadium – this is free and there is no need to sign up, just go to the box office before 1.30pm.
Audio descriptive commentary
The Imps offer a free audio descriptive commentary service for visually impaired fans. Headsets and receivers can be collected from the ticket office before the match (from the SLO point from 12:00 to 14:00 and from the ticket offices afterwards).
Fans are advised to bring their own headphones if possible, to minimise sharing of equipment. The receivers have a standard aux output.
Anyone with questions about the service is asked to contact the Disability Contact Person, Heidi Langham, at [email protected].
Team sheet
Team sheets cost just 50p and are available from the box office and the Red Imps Community Trust stand in the University of Lincoln Fan Village. We expect these to be available from approximately 2.15pm.
Parking lot
Take the pressure off of match day by reserving your parking space on the South Common now – Click here to book.
The Tentercroft Street car park will be closed for Lincoln Pride. There may be delays in the city centre before the match.
The Lincoln Central Car Park match day offer is now live – Click here for full details including the QR code needed to take advantage of the offerPlease note that parking spaces in this lot are on a first-come, first-served basis. This lot will likely be used by Lincoln Pride visitors.
Cards
Tickets can be purchased at the box office before the match, but we strongly recommend purchasing online via eticketing.co.uk/imps.
Travelling supporters can collect their tickets at the away match ticket office, next to the club shop, before the match. The away section is sold out.
#ImpsAsOne selfies
We've been loving the photos of families enjoying matchdays at LNER Stadium – why not share your photos from the day with us on Twitter using the hashtag #ImpsAsOne. If you take a photo with Poacher, don't forget to tag him on Twitter @Poacher_The_Imp!
Secure text number
We provide an anonymous secure SMS number for supporters to report concerns about safety or inappropriate behaviour and singing in or around the stadium. Send IMPS + your message to 66777.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.weareimps.com/news/match-guide-imps-v-barnsley
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Match Guide | Imps v Barnsley
- Ambulances dispatched 1,400 times to Amazon warehouses in UK in 5 years | Amazon
- Arshad Nadeem Olympics Congratulations: Pakistan Hockey Stalwarts Feel Offended Over PM's Dinner Invitation Withdrawal
- Seismologists learn the warning signs of a 'big one.' When should they tell the public?
- China 'supporting Vladimir Putin's war machine with help from the West' | World | News
- Trump's Montana visit shows he's all bluster, no policy • Daily Montanan
- Trump loyalists are urging him to stay on message. Will he listen?
- Jasprit Bumrah quotes Imran Khan to explain why pacers make good captains – International
- Indonesia's new capital isn't ready yet. The president is celebrating Independence Day there anyway
- Draper advances to Cincinnati Open quarterfinals after match point altercation | Tennis
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Israeli PM – New Delhi Times – India's Only International Newspaper
- Doctors across India go on 24-hour strike to protest rape and murder of trainee doctor