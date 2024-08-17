Match Guide | Imps v Barnsley

In preparation for the visit of Barnsley on Saturday, we can offer supporters a guide to planning their visit to the LNER Stadium.

Lincoln Pride & Road Closures

Lincoln Pride takes place on Saturday. From 12:00 to 14:00, some roads in the city centre around Tentercroft Street will be closed. The Tentercroft Street car park will also be unavailable for the event.

Tentercroft Street will be closed from the High Street to Pelham Bridge. The Pride Parade will depart from Guildhall Street via the pedestrianised High Street and then head to Tentercroft Street.

This is likely to mean significant delays around Lincoln city centre north of the LNER Stadium. We strongly advise you to allow more time for your journey and try to approach the stadium from the south or east of the city if possible.

University of Lincoln Fan Village

The University of Lincoln Fan Village opens at 12pm and is perfect for those who want to avoid the crowds and get to LNER Stadium early. There are some fantastic local eateries – with R&N catering, William Wood burgers and doughnuts, Curry Jacks, Fat Sam's smash burgers, Coddys Sweets and Coddys ice cream van all on site.

Tipsy Imp offers a wide range of premium beers and ciders. There are also a range of soft drinks available in the Fan Village.

The Imps store unit offers supporters the opportunity to kit out in our home, away and third kits, plus a range of other great items.

The Red Imps Community Trust pod features an exhibition about Imps legend Keith Alexander. As well as Trust representatives who are happy to talk to you about the role they play at the club, you can also buy team sheets, collectors’ programmes and memorabilia from the pod – with donations raising money for the Lincoln City Foundation.

Our equality partner, Her Game Too, will have a stand in the Fan Village. Head over and say hello to the club ambassador, Dominique, to find out all about the important work Her Game Too does to promote inclusivity in sport. There will also be a signed Her Game Too shirt up for grabs, so make sure you’re in with a chance of winning.

Improved catering facilities

A significant investment has allowed us to install self-order kiosks in the Red Imps Bar on the GBM Stand, which can be ordered for immediate collection or for a half-time visit.

The Greenlinc Renewables Stand has 4x additional catering service points for home supporters introduced this summer. There will also be an Industrial Street Food unit in the north-east corner.

For this match we will also be opening a brand new catering point in the away section.

Family activities

Every Saturday from 12:30 there is free football training for children on the 3G pitch opposite the Greenlinc Renewables Stand. There is no need to register, just turn up from 12:30.

There will also be an inflatable football challenge in the University of Lincoln Fan Village. There will be games such as table tennis and Fifa in the Co-Op Community Hub – the new home of all the activities previously found in Poacher's Den.

Supporter Liaison Officers

Our SLO team will be present around the stadium before and during the match, look out for them or our 'Here To Help' team – they will all be clearly identifiable. We have a matchday introductory opportunity for all supporters who are new to the stadium – this is free and there is no need to sign up, just go to the box office before 1.30pm.

Audio descriptive commentary

The Imps offer a free audio descriptive commentary service for visually impaired fans. Headsets and receivers can be collected from the ticket office before the match (from the SLO point from 12:00 to 14:00 and from the ticket offices afterwards).

Fans are advised to bring their own headphones if possible, to minimise sharing of equipment. The receivers have a standard aux output.

Anyone with questions about the service is asked to contact the Disability Contact Person, Heidi Langham, at [email protected].

Team sheet

Team sheets cost just 50p and are available from the box office and the Red Imps Community Trust stand in the University of Lincoln Fan Village. We expect these to be available from approximately 2.15pm.

Parking lot

Take the pressure off of match day by reserving your parking space on the South Common now – Click here to book.

The Tentercroft Street car park will be closed for Lincoln Pride. There may be delays in the city centre before the match.

The Lincoln Central Car Park match day offer is now live – Click here for full details including the QR code needed to take advantage of the offerPlease note that parking spaces in this lot are on a first-come, first-served basis. This lot will likely be used by Lincoln Pride visitors.

Cards

Tickets can be purchased at the box office before the match, but we strongly recommend purchasing online via eticketing.co.uk/imps.

Travelling supporters can collect their tickets at the away match ticket office, next to the club shop, before the match. The away section is sold out.

#ImpsAsOne selfies

We've been loving the photos of families enjoying matchdays at LNER Stadium – why not share your photos from the day with us on Twitter using the hashtag #ImpsAsOne. If you take a photo with Poacher, don't forget to tag him on Twitter @Poacher_The_Imp!

Secure text number

We provide an anonymous secure SMS number for supporters to report concerns about safety or inappropriate behaviour and singing in or around the stadium. Send IMPS + your message to 66777.