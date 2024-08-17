Sports
Canadian batting attack collapses as they fall by 63 runs in Cricket World Cup League 2 against the Netherlands
ROTTERDAM Canada's batting attack, after a fast start, collapsed on Saturday as the Netherlands lost by 63 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.
Dutch pace bowler Paul van Meekeren did most of the damage, taking five wickets in 9.4 overs at the cost of 28 runs. Vivian Kingma took three wickets for 31 runs in seven overs.
With a winning target of 221, Canada were 59 for nil behind openers Aaron Johnson and Dilpreet Bajwa before the bottom fell out. Bedazzled by Kingma and van Meekeren, Canada lost six wickets for just 11 runs and were all out for 157 in the 36th over.
Wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva offered some resistance towards the end of the Canadian innings and ended on 47 not out. Movva hit four fours in his 72-ball knock.
“The middle order just didn't bat today, apart from Movva,” said newly appointed Canadian captain Nicholas Kirton. “He played a pretty good hand.”
“A lot of credit, they bowled well,” he added.
After opening League 2 competition with four straight wins in Dubai earlier this year, beating Scotland and hosts United Arab Emirates twice, the Canadians have lost three games in a row, twice to hosts the Netherlands and once to the USA in their second tri-nations series.
The Netherlands (5-2-0) moved to first place in the standings, ousting Scotland (4-2-0) with their fourth straight win. Canada (4-3-0) dropped to third.
The top four teams from the eight-nation League 2 will progress to a 10-team World Cup qualifier after play concludes in late 2026, which will send four teams to the Cricket World Cup. The bottom four League 2 nations will get a second chance via the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
The field for the 2027 World Cup has been expanded to 14 teams, but 10 of those places have already been awarded through the tournament's co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, plus the top eight other full ICC members, according to the one-day rankings.
Canada, which has not played in the World Cup since 2011, is ranked 16th in the world for one-day international matches and 23rd in T20 matches.
Johnson hit six fours and a six in his 28-ball knock before being caught by a Kingma ball to start the Canadian slide. Noah Croes made a highlight-reel catch to dismiss Pargat Singh, who flew through the air at second slip to catch the ball one-handed, for five runs, off five runs.
After opener Dilpreet Bajwa left the field with 20 runs and Canada 66 for three, Singh, Kirton (nil), Harsh Thaker (nil) and Ravinderpal Singh (one) came into action.
Saad Bin Zafar followed, dismissed for 12 lbw (leg before wicket) with Canada on 94 for seven.
Movva and Dilon Heyliger, ranked 6 and 9, steadied the ship until Heyliger was run out lbw on 14 and Canada were 121 for eight.
Kaleem Sana was then caught on four and the Canadian innings ended with Junaid Siddiqui out lbw on five.
After Canada won the toss and elected to field, the 14th-ranked Dutch were all out for 220 in 47.2 overs, with captain Sean Edwards leading the home side's attack with 72 runs from 94 balls.
Sana was Canada's best bowler, taking four wickets for a loss of 30 runs in 7.3 overs.
Canada are playing under a new captain, with Zafar making way for Kirton, and without a head coach after Pubudu Dassanayake's contract was not renewed when it expired at the end of July. Assistant coach Khurram Chohan is in charge until a new head coach is appointed.
On Monday, the Canadians will play against the Americans (1-1-0), also in Rotterdam.
The Canadian men had little time to prepare for the transition to the 50-over League 2 matches, forgoing the shorter, more explosive 20-over format of the Global T20 tournament in Brampton, Ontario.
Canada are scheduled to play T20 matches against both the Dutch and the Americans immediately following the upcoming 50-over matches. Canada will then host a League 2 tri-nations series with Oman and Nepal in Toronto in September.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 17, 2024
The Canadian Press
