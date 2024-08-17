Baltimore County soccer player dies after collapsing during practice





The 16-year-old who died Wednesday after a medical emergency on the Franklin High School athletic field was a football player who collapsed during a practice, the teen's family and friends confirmed. Leslie Noble, a junior guard on Franklin's college football team, was identified Friday in several social media posts and a online fundraising to help the teen's family with funeral expenses. Noble's mother confirmed the fundraiser was authentic when reached by The Baltimore Sun. Noble, who started his freshman year on the varsity team in 2022, was “known for his outgoing personality and his talents on and off the football field,” Tekeiska Perry, a friend of Noble’s family, wrote in the fundraiser. “His infectious laughter, his unwavering love for his family and friends, and the bright future ahead of him have been cut short,” Perry wrote in the fundraiser, also noting that Noble’s family was dealing with an “unimaginable” emotional toll and had already felt an “outburst of anger.”[ing] of empathy and love from everyone during this process.” The Baltimore County Fire Department said crews responded to the school's football field at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a child in a medical emergency. Life-saving measures were initiated, the fire department said, and the teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died. On Wednesday morning, a dispatcher on Baltimore County police radio asked officers to respond to the high school football field for an “unconscious person,” adding that a “player had suffered heatstroke.” A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Coroner confirmed that Noble was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause and severity of death, and to determine whether the teen's death was heat-related. Franklin High Principal Kieran J. O'Connell wrote in a Wednesday message to parents that the school was “devastated” by the news. A spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools said Friday that the school system had shared “no additional information” on the matter. Originally published: August 16, 2024 at 6:47 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baltimoresun.com/2024/08/16/leslie-noble-franklin-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos