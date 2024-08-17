Hampton girls tennis ready to compete on the road





Saturday, August 17, 2024 | 11:01 AM Grace Stitt returns for Hampton after winning the Section 3-2A singles championship last year.



After its best season in program history, Hampton's girls tennis team suddenly found itself homeless. Ongoing delays in a renovation project to the tennis courts at Hampton Community Park have forced the Talbots to plan for a promising 2024 season that will likely see all games and practices held outdoors. “We've got to be warriors along the way,” coach Grant McKinney said, “and we're just going to make the most of it.” McKinney, in its 17th season, said the courts could be ready by early October — resurfacing is set to begin in late July — but added, “It's going to take a while.” The WPIAL team playoffs begin Oct. 7. In the meantime, the Talbots will train after school in North Allegheny, Shaler or North Park, while traveling to all regular season games on their schedule. McKinney said there was an option to host “home games” in North Allegheny, but with an unappealing 5:30 p.m. start time. High school games typically start at 3:30 p.m. “Tell me, what school wants to come to North Allegheny at 5:30 when they can have us at a regular time,” McKinney said. “I feel bad saying, 'Hey, we want home field advantage,' when it's not even our home field and we have to travel there.” The disruption follows a '23 season in which the Talbots (11-7) reached the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs for the first time in a decade and qualified for the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history. Senior Grace Stitt, one of the top singles players in the WPIAL Class 2A, said the situation is “definitely a setback” but she won't use that as an excuse. “It's my last year, so I'm not going to focus on the hard parts of the season,” she said. “I'm just going to push and control what I can control and trust that it's all going to work out the way it's supposed to.” Expectations are high this season. Stitt, who last season became Hampton's first sectional singles champion since '05 and reached the WPIAL semifinals, will be joined by a pair of returning starters — senior Abigail Anderson at singles and junior McKenna Restori at doubles. Also providing optimism are senior MacKenzie McGinnis, a transfer from North Catholic, promising freshman Arianna Barbera, along with seniors Ellery Robertson and Madison Holleran, junior McKenzie Jones and freshman Lolo Pikalo. “There are some strong freshmen,” said Anderson, who is ranked No. 2 in singles. “I'm pretty confident.” The Talbots have come a long way since an 0-11 season four years ago in Class 3A. McKinney has held summer clinics and said participation has been 80-100 percent. Stitt, aiming to become the second Hampton girl to reach the PIAA singles championships, won an indoor USTA event at LakeVue Athletic Club last spring, and 22 girls auditioned for the team. According to McKinney, being out all season doesn't change the team's goals. “Our expectation is to go out there and compete because they're talented,” he said. “If you're talented and you've worked hard, go out there and compete and generally that hard work will pay off.” Tags: Hampton

