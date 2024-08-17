The Daily: Ovechkin narrowly cracks top 20; Sandin Pellikka update





To see Alex Ovechkin Listed as the 19th best winger in the NHL Network rankings certainly catches our attention. Ovechkin turns 39 next month. But he did score 31 goals last season. “There are a lot of great wingers in the NHL, but is Ovechkin too low on this list? Should he have been higher?” writes Nathan Moser of Washington Hockey Now. “I can understand Capitals fans who think he should be higher than 19 on this list. However, there is an important aspect to this list regarding Ovechkin. Moser added: “These rankings are a fun thing for NHL Network to put out to prepare for the upcoming season. Regardless of where he falls on their top winger list, he's still a crucial member of Washington's offense. The 2024-25 season is almost here, giving fans a chance to see how Ovechkin stacks up offensively and how many wins the Capitals rack up as a team. Red Wings in case you missed it New Red Wings players have chosen their numbers. Someone takes Filip Zadina's old number. Why the Washington Capitals gave Jakub Vrana a PTO to come to their training camp. Paywall Story: Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane are both in Detroit with their sights set on winning. Bob Duff looks at their stance. To read this story, take advantage of our limited time offer of a one-year subscription for $10. Click here to sign up today. Offer expires today. Red Wings off season Detroit prospect defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka denied rumors that he would be at the Red Wings' training camp. He is staying with his Swedish Hockey League team. Yesterday Scratch reported that ASP is moving to the Wings camp, today he clarifies that he is in fact staying in Sweden:https://t.co/vCbNBfOzrN https://t.co/Jx3D2aRpKs — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) August 16, 2024 Hockey Now Network Montreal: Marc Dumont predicts what Montreal's forward group will look like this season. Montreal Canadiens. Pittsburgh: Don't expect the Penguins or Sidney Crosby to give any information on how contract talks are going. Everyone is locked in.

