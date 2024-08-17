Orla Comerford, Colin Judge – Team Ireland Paralympic Flagbearers

Orla Comerford and Colin Judge will carry the flag for Team Ireland at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Paralympics Ireland announced on Friday 16 August.

Orla Comerford was 18 when she made her Paralympic debut in Rio, where she qualified for the T13 final of the 100 metres and finished eighth.

In 2017 she finished sixth in the final of the World Championships in London and a year later she won two bronze medals (100/200m) at the European Championships in Berlin.

Orla automatically qualified for Paris 2024 with a fourth place at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, in a final that ended in a photo finish where first and second place were crowned. Comerford's fourth place was just 0.06 seconds off the podium.

In June she ran her first legal race under 12 seconds, with a personal best of 11.90 in the 100 metres final at the National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium.

Orla has Stargardt's disease, a degenerative condition that affects her central vision.

She graduated in Fine Art Media from the National College of Art & Design (NCAD) and currently works part-time at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Orla will compete in the heats and final of the women's 100 metres on September 3.

Paris becomes a table tennis player Colins second Paralympic Games.

He came agonisingly close to qualifying for the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, reaching fourth in the world in Class 2 in 2017. In 2017 he won the European title in Class 2, but in May 2018 he was moved up to Class TT3, significantly increasing the number and level of his competitors.

He was awarded an Ad Astra scholarship while at UCD, but took a career break from his job as an actuary at KPMG in 2019 to train full-time for Tokyo. In 2020 he won double gold (singles and team) at the Polish Open and double bronze (singles and team) at the Spanish Open.

He qualified for Tokyo by winning a bronze medal at the world qualifying tournament in Slovenia in June 2021.

Judge won bronze medals at the European Championships and the French Open in 2023. His form continued in 2024, when he won silver at the Czech Open.

Colin was born with the absence of both legs and part of his right arm. He plays with his right arm.

Eight-time Paralympian Michael Cunningham is one of his training partners in Ireland. He trains at Irishtown Stadium and the Sport Ireland Institute and competes for the UCD Table Tennis Club.

Colin will participate in the table tennis class 3 round of 32 on September 1st.

Speaking about the announcement of the Team Ireland flag bearers, Chef de Mission, Neasa Russell, said: I am delighted to announce that Orla and Colin will be the Team Ireland flag bearers when we compete in Paris in less than two weeks.

“These two athletes embody the hard work and dedication it takes to be an elite athlete. They have both achieved great things on the international stage and there is much more to come from both of them.

“In addition, they are great people and great leaders who perfectly reflect the qualities and values ​​of Team Ireland. I know they will both be very positive role models for the team and for those back home.

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place on 29 August at the Place de la Concorde. It will be the first time that the opening ceremony will be held outside the main stadium.

There are 35 athletes competing for Ireland at the Games, across nine sports, with the first athletes starting on 29 August.