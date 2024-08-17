Sports
Unruly fans force Calvary Day and Beach to end football season early
The high school football season opener between host Calvary Day and Beach High School was canceled Friday by officials from both schools after unruly fans broke out in a brawl under the Calvary Day stands during halftime.
Calvary Day led the Region 3-3A game 27-0 and was declared the official winner of the game, according to Cavaliers coach Mark Stroud.
This is the third year in a row that fans have forced a high school football game in Savannah to be canceled early. It happened in August 2022 and August 2023 in games between Jenkins and Benedictine at Memorial Stadium.
The first disturbance on Friday occurred late in the first half, near the end zone, close to the Calvary Day locker room. A scuffle appeared to break out, causing some teenagers to run. The game continued until halftime, when both teams headed to their locker rooms.
During the break, a more serious conflict arose. There was hitting and several people were lying on the ground before the police and bystanders could calm things down.
That's when the Calvary Day announcer announced that the packed stadium would be cleared of anyone not affiliated with the Cavalier or Beach programs. Fans and parents were allowed to remain if they were in the stands. Officers from at least seven police cars helped clear the area as hundreds of people spilled into the parking lot.
During the delay, officials from Calvary and Beach met and decided to cancel the game, said Calvary Day athletic director Phillip Lee.
“The police told us that the incident was not caused by Beach students, but by others from Savannah who came to watch the game,” Lee said. “You hate to see something like that happen on opening night for our players, parents and fans and everyone who came to support Beach and their team. It was an eye-opener for us and we're going to have to come together and do a better job with security and other things on our side when we host games in the future.”
Stroud was entering his 33rd season as head coach at Georgia and his 16th at Calvary Day, but he was angry that an incident unrelated to either program could ruin the season opener for both teams.
“I've been a coach for 38 years, 33 as a head coach, and I've never seen anything like this,” said Stroud, who led the Cavs to the Class 3A semifinals last year. “I told the guys at the end of the half not to react unless there was something we knew we had to react to, and that's probably good advice for all of us. But it was definitely a disturbing experience.”
It was the first game of the senior campaign for Calvary defensive lineman Walter “Buddy” Mathis, a blue-chip recruit who holds offers from LSU, Miami, Alabama and Georgia, among others. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder said he'd heard of similar incidents but never thought he'd experience one himself.
“I'm not going to lie, it's disappointing that we had to cut things short and not finish the game,” Mathis said. “I just think when you have all that, you don't go into a game and let it affect everyone that's there. Let the kids play.”
Sheila Blanco, the Public Information Officer for the Savannah-Chatham Public School System, released a statement from the school district in an email late Friday night.
“An altercation occurred under the home team bleachers during halftime of a Calvary Day School vs. Beach High School football game. Several fights subsequently broke out in the spectator areas and parking lot. No players from either team were involved,” the press release stated. “Based on available information, all reports of gun violence at this event are false. There have been no confirmed reports of a weapon on campus. Since this was a home game for Calvary Day School, any questions regarding safety protocols at the stadium should be directed to Calvary.
“Unfortunately, the incidents resulted in the cancellation of the remainder of the competition. Any SCCPSS student found to be involved will face appropriate consequences under our Student Code of Conduct.”
Beach coach Michael Thompson stood with his team in the small gymnasium at Calvary waiting for the buses to take his Bulldog team home. He said it was unfortunate how things turned out, but that both coaches made the decision with safety in mind.
“At the end of the day, we want to wake up in the morning and be safe,” said Thompson, the former Georgia Southern star in his fourth season leading Beach. “We followed the protocols that we had. But we have to learn from this as a community in Savannah. With everything that's going on in the world, we have to come together and separate right from wrong.”
Dennis Knight writes about sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at [email protected]. Twitter:@DennisKnightSMN
