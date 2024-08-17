Athens Rock Lobsters Ready to Rock and Roll: Hockey Debut Scheduled for New Classic Center Arena | Georgia Sports

This fall, Athens sports history will take an exciting next step when the Athens Rock Lobsters, a professional hockey team, graces the ice at Classic Center Arena. The team is named after the song Rock Lobster by the Athens band The B-52s.

The highly anticipated $126 million arena, located behind the 440 Foundry Pavilion and adjacent to the Athens-Clarke County Multimodal Transit Center, is not only an upgrade but a leap forward from its previous location. With a capacity of 8,500 fans, superior ice conditions and a center-hung scoreboard, it’s a facility that promises to redefine the local sports scene.

The development of the Classic Center Arenas has been a long time coming. Planning and government research began more than a decade ago.

The success of the University of Georgia club hockey team and other events at the Classic Center sparked the idea to expand the facility. The project received a major boost from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which provided approximately $34 million in funding and additional support from Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and the commission.

The Ice Dawgs, UGA’s club hockey team, have long been a fixture in Athens, consistently selling out games at the Classic Center before the pandemic and at the Pavilion this season. That success is part of a broader trend of growing interest in hockey in the South. UGA hockey’s promotion from Division III to Division I has further fueled that enthusiasm.

I think that whole progression has created a lot of interest among existing fans and new fans that are coming on board with anything that is a UGA-branded sport, Ice Dawgs head coach John Camp said in an interview earlier this year. Once they see it, they may not be familiar with hockey, but they jump on it and buy season tickets.

The new arena is also expected to boost recruiting efforts for UGA’s hockey program. The improved facilities and increased visibility are likely to attract higher caliber players, further elevating the program’s status and competitive edge.

It's definitely helping with recruiting, Camp said. It's different than playing in a neighborhood court, we were already outperforming the bottom third of NCAA DI. Now, with the new arena, that should go up significantly.

The arena’s impact extends beyond UGA hockey. Danny Bryant, general manager of Classic Center Arenas, emphasized the multifunctional nature of the facility. The goal is to host approximately 125 events per year, including family shows like Disney on Ice, Harlem Globetrotters games and monster truck rallies. This diverse lineup of events is expected to draw large crowds, contributing to the local economy and establishing the arena as a major entertainment center in Athens.

By being able to expand our sports tournaments, whether that's gymnastics, volleyball or bringing in the GHSA state championships, Bryant said, it really becomes a multi-purpose facility.

The arrival of the Athens Rock Lobsters, who will play in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, heralds a new era of professional sports in Athens. The league, one level below the NHL, provides a professional platform that is expected to generate local interest. The hockey market in the South has recently seen tremendous growth, with teams such as the Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning leading the NHL in average attendance. This regional enthusiasm for hockey will allow the Athens Rock Lobsters to quickly create a dedicated fan base.

Athens, Georgia is our hometown and where we began our journey down the Atlanta Highway to spread our groove into the universe, The B-52s said in a statement following the team’s official naming. “Rock Lobster was one of our very first songs and we can testify that millions across the galaxy have gone wild to this deep-sea surf anthem. We are truly honored that our hometown hockey team is called the Rock Lobsters.”

The community’s anticipation for the Athens Rock Lobsters debut is also evident. The team’s presence is expected to foster a vibrant sports culture, provide opportunities for local youth to engage in the sport, and inspire the next generation of hockey players. Additionally, the economic impact of increased tourism and event attendance will benefit local businesses, creating a domino effect that extends beyond the arena walls.

When the puck drops this fall, the Athens community will rally behind its new team, likely making the Athens Rock Lobsters a central part of the local sports landscape. With a high-end facility, a growing fan base, and a bright future ahead of them, the Athens Rock Lobsters are poised to make waves in the world of professional hockey.

The combination of college and professional hockey, enhanced by the state-of-the-art Classic Center Arena, sets the stage for an exciting era of sports in Athens, one that fans and residents alike will embrace with enthusiasm.