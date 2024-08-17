Leverage the star power of Hong Kong athletes to help develop the sports sector, says industry executive

People cheer and applaud them, which is a driving force behind their activities. Sports celebrities can stimulate the development of the entire industry and we are now seeing a proliferation of fencing schools.

Choi also dismissed fears that athletes would spend too much time on celebrity endorsements instead of training, arguing that their coaches would advise them on how to best manage their time.

Discussions over athlete funding have restarted after fencers Cheung and Vivian Kong Manwai took home gold and swimmer Siobhan Haughey won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

Cheung has endorsed at least seven brands, including luxury fashion line Dior, while Haughey serves as a brand ambassador for Cathay Pacific Airways. Both earn an estimated millions of Hong Kong dollars in endorsement fees.

Some athletes have previously faced criticism from Internet users, who claimed that the athletes spent more time modeling than training.

But Lobo Louie Hung-tak, deputy head of the Department of Health and Physical Education at Hong Kong University of Education, said there was no concern that the Olympians would neglect their training because of commercial activities.

The maximum training hours for them are about 25 hours per week, so that they also have enough free time every day to take care of other matters, he said.

They usually have their own agents who help them manage their commercial activities. They are experienced athletes who know how to manage their time without compromising their training.

Louie said these athletes knew their commercial value depended on their athletic performance, meaning they would work hard to maintain their training.

02:15 Hong Kong's fencing queen Vivian Kong returns home after winning Olympic gold Hong Kong's fencing queen Vivian Kong returns home after winning Olympic gold

Prizes have been awarded to the medal winners from the private sector, including the Hong Kong Jockey Club the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, established by the founder of real estate developer Sino Group and restaurateur LH Group.

Vincent Cheng Wing-shun, vice chairman of HKSI, suggested that the government could grant tax exemptions to private institutions that sponsor active or retired athletes who endorse celebrities.

He added that it is not enough to rely solely on government subsidies to ensure the development of athletes.

We are very concerned about athletes who earn their living. It can be difficult for them to rely solely on government subsidies for beginners, so the HKSI has helped them get commercials that are considered appropriate, Cheng said.

We hope that more commercial institutions will provide support, for example through financing or investments for athletes, in addition to government subsidies.

Concerns have been raised about how far current subsidies can support potential star athletes, with some saying the amounts are too low, causing promising candidates to abandon their dreams.

Badminton player Lee Cheuk-yiu is one of those who lamented that many athletes have given up due to the lack of financial support. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Badminton player Lee Cheuk-yiu was among those who highlighted that many athletes had given up due to the lack of financial support.

The 27-year-old once said that after he left school to become a full-time athlete, he was reduced to just HK$7,000 (US$898) a month thanks to government subsidies for aspiring athletes.

I was 16 years old and HK$7,000 was my pocket money. But for athletes who are not higher ranked, it is their monthly salary.

He advocated that the amount should at least be equal to the city's minimum wage.

Thanks to the institute's elite training scholarship, those who qualify to participate in the Olympic Games will receive a monthly salary of HK$11,520.

The amount increases with rankings and medals in the Games and other competitions. Medal winners in world championships and the Olympic Games receive a standard grant of up to HK$44,500 per month.

Choi said the institute would review the subsidy for training in September. A report will be published early next year and new regulations will be implemented in April as the organization seeks to increase subsidies and adjust the threshold for admission.

However, he defended the government's subsidy mechanism, noting that it is divided into six levels.

Choi explained that the HK$7,000 subsidy was only for aspiring junior athletes, to cover training. There were also subsidies for food, accommodation, medical expenses and school fees.

Tony Choi, chief executive of the Hong Kong Sports Institute, has advised the public against viewing athlete subsidies as salaries. Photo: Edmond So

The subsidies should not be considered salaries, he said. If they are full-time athletes, we will provide them with a path to get training.

It is a fact that the subsidy will not provide them with a comfortable life, but we have other support measures, such as free meals and accommodation, and more extensive support, such as tuition fees for university studies.

Li Ching, head coach of the Hong Kong table tennis team, said the subsidies were much better than when he was an athlete, when he received only HK$3,000 a month.

He added that the support and facilities provided by the institute are also adequate, but he welcomes any additional funding and resources.

Additional reporting by Harvey Kong