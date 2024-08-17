MT Releases Fall Schedule – Baylor





WACO, Texas Baylor men's tennis head coach Michael Woodson announced the 2024 fall schedule Saturday afternoon. For the first time, the fall tournament schedule will culminate in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship, which will be held separately from the spring team championship for a pilot year at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. Baylor men's tennis head coach Michael Woodson announced the 2024 fall schedule Saturday afternoon. For the first time, the fall tournament schedule will culminate in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship, which will be held separately from the spring team championship for a pilot year at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. “We are excited to host a wealth of events this fall at both the Hurd Tennis Center and our incredible partners, Waco Regional Tennis Center,” Woodson said. “Headlined by the first-ever NCAA Fall Individual Championships, we are thrilled to give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest levels of collegiate and pro competition as we prepare for what will be a historic dual match season in the spring. The boys’ return to campus is always my favorite time of year, so August 26th can’t get here soon enough!” The Bears plan to host a variety of tournaments this fall, with five events scheduled in Waco. Baylor will kick off the fall with the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic from Sept. 13-15. Split with those who qualify, a select group of student-athletes will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the ITA All-American Championships in a nine-day competition from Sept. 21-29. Returning to Waco, Baylor will play host to conference foes and Southeastern Conference opponents as it hosts the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the Hurd Tennis Center from Oct. 4-6. The ITA Texas Regionals will also be held in Waco from Oct. 17-22. In November, the Bears travel to Fort Worth to compete in the ITA Sectionals from November 7-10. Additionally, selected athletes will have the opportunity to compete in additional repetitions at the Hurd Tennis Center in the NCAA Qualified +1 from November 8-10 before the individual national championships begin. Baylor closes out the fall calendar with the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship at the Hurd Tennis Center from November 19-24. The Bears can qualify through the ITA All-American Championships (10 singles, four doubles), ITA Regional Championships (26 singles, 13 doubles), ITA Conference Masters Championship (four singles, three doubles) and ITA Sectional Championships (24 singles, 12 doubles). Tickets for the NCAA Individual Championships will go on sale at a later date through the Baylor Athletics ticket office. More information will be available at BaylorBears.com once qualifications are known. As the team’s fall schedule continues, pro Bear athletes will also compete in ITF Pro Tournaments. The ITF Pro Circuits include the M15 Fayetteville (Sept. 16-22), M25 Louisville (Oct. 7-13), M25 Norman (Oct. 21-27) and M25 Las Vegas (Oct. 28-Nov. 3). 2024 FALL PROGRAM September 13-15 Waco Fall Kickoff Classic Waco, Texas September 16-22 *ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville Fayetteville, Arkansas. September 21-29 ITA All-Americans Tulsa, Oklahoma. Oct 4-6 Big 12/SEC Challenge Waco, Texas Oct 7-13 *ITF Pro Circuit M25 Louisville Louisville, Kentucky. Oct 17-22 ITA regions Waco, Texas Oct 21-27 *ITF Pro Circuit M25 Norman Norman, Oklahoma. October 28-Nov. 3 *ITF Pro Circuit M25 Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada November 7-10 ITA sections Fort Worth, Texas November 8-10 NCAA Qualified +1 Waco, Texas November 19-24 NCAA Individual Championships Waco, Texas All times are not yet known.

*Indicates ITF pro tournament

