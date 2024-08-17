Leger was part of hockey's 'Great Escape'

It was the hockey version of 'The Great Escape' and one of the masterminds behind it was a Cornish native Gilles Legerat the time director of player personnel of Quebec Nordiques and trusted advisor to the owner of Nords Marcel Aubutwho held the titles of president and chief executive officer.

The happy brothers Marian, Peter And Anton who had superstar status in Czechoslovakia, were coveted by every team in the National Hockey League.

One problem. Czechoslovakia was part of the communist-controlled Eastern Bloc at the time. As in all countries under the Iron Curtain, anyone who tried to flee to the West risked death or, at best, severe punishment.

Despite knowing that the chances of the Czech authorities giving him permission to leave were slim, the Nordiques had fielded a team Anton.

However, in 1980, before the world tournament in Austria, the Nordiques learned that the brothers wanted to flee their native country and play in the NHL.

With the help of Canadian officials, Army And Aubut In a series of secret meetings, an elaborate escape plan was hatched and carried out under the eyes of Czech security officers who kept a close eye on the brothers. It even included a nighttime chase, with Czech secret service agents in hot pursuit, through the streets of Vienna.

Marianwho stayed behind because his pregnant wife was back home, was not part of the escape plan. However, a year later Marian fled with his wife and family to the West.

All three played for the Nordiques.

The escape was described in two books and a TSN documentary.

The relaxed, never rushed Army was probably the best all-round athlete to grow up in Cornwall.

Long time friend and teammate Jimmy McDonald said Army was nicknamed sleepy for his laid-back style on local sandlots and ice rinks. The two played for the New York Cafe Aces in 1958, who won the Ontario junior softball title.

He played hockey, football, basketball, lacrosse, fastball/softball and baseball. In one year he played on five championship teams. When SF sports editor Ray Shank called him Goldfinger. Everything he touches turns to gold, wrote Shaft.

In 1964, he coached the Cornwall College Classics to a stunning victory in the Quebec Intercollegiate Football League championship game. The Classic were huge underdogs.

From Cornwall he moved to Nova Scotia to coach the St. Francis Xavier University hockey team.

In 1979, after brief stints as a coach and general manager with the World Hockey Association, he joined the Nordiques as director of player development and assistant general manager. He also served as president of the Nords' American Hockey League farm team, the Fredericton Express.

He left the Nordiques in 1983 to become a pro scout for the Edmonton Oilers, and when he became general manager Glen Sather When he moved to the New York Rangers, he convinced Leger to join him as a pro scout in the Big Apple. Satyr considered Army as one of the best in the hockey world.

A few years ago, Leger retired and settled in the Toronto area, but Cornwall always remained his true home.

Last week, 83 years old, Army died in a nursing home in Toronto.

THIS MONTH IN 1965: What did they do? That might have been the reaction of Mag.PC Bergeron when he was told that police were unable to transport several inmates to court because guards at the county jail had lost cell keys. After a half-hour delay in the start of the trial, the judge was informed that a massive search had found the missing keys. The location of the keys was never disclosed. … A Gallup poll found that 78% of adult Canadians supported a 9 p.m. curfew for teens under 16. … Cornwall Collegiate and St. Lawrence High School were expecting record enrollments for the new school year. Both schools were expecting 1,650 students. Space at CCVS was in such demand that a shooting range and part of the cafeteria were converted into makeshift classrooms. … Construction was underway at Sims Cabs in Long Sault. It was expected to employ 20 people. … Cornwall Gas Bar on Second Street and Brookdale Avenue had a unique giveaway at its grand opening. A 10-pound sack of potatoes was given to customers who bought at least $3 worth of gasoline. … There were 10,000 color televisions in Canada, with 11 Canadian-based companies making television sets.

HERE AND THERE: Referring to our mention of Shirley's Restaurant as an after-school mecca for CCCVS and SLHS students in the 1960s, retired city attorney Pierre Guindon noted that Chez Mae's on Montreal Road was a favorite meeting place for students from the Classical College he attended. The restaurant was run by the Laframboise family.

THIS AND THAT: Talk about long distance pizza delivery. Steve Droogdenwho broke into the business at the Standard-Freeholder in the early 1980s and became editor-in-chief of The Hockey News and later editor-in-chief of The Sports Network (TSN), was in town last week for a visit. Just before he left, he picked up a pizza from one of the family's pizzerias to take back to the Big Smoke. The well-traveled Dryden claims Cornwall has the best pizza in the world. A claim backed up by former Leafs defenceman Paul Ranger who once said in an interview with the Toronto Star that the best pizza he had ever eaten came from the oven of a pizzeria in Cornwall.

TRIVIA ANSWER: “Nearer My God to Me” has been linked to the sinking of the RMS Titanic. According to some survivors, the ship's string ensemble played the song as the ship sank.

FACTS: Cy Dennenywho played on five Stanley Cup winning teams and is in the Hockey Hall of Fame, was born in 1) Ottawa, 2) Cornwall, 3) Farran's Point, 4) Mille Roches, 5) Dickenson's Landing.

QUOTED: “Nobody was ever treated as badly as I was… Although they say Abraham Lincoln was really treated badly.” – Donald Trump