Reid and Card will headline the Jamaican team at the Under-20 World Cup in Peru, while the injured Jaydon Hibbert remains





Alana Reid, who recently made her Olympic debut in Paris, and Wolmers Boys Gary Card are Jamaica's star athletes at the U20 World Championships. Notable absentees include triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert. Hibbert, 19, the under-20 world record holder and reigning triple jump champion, withdrew from the championship due to an injury he sustained at the Olympic Games in Paris, where he finished fourth. US-born Skyler Franklin, winner of the under-20 girls' 400 metres at the national championships and the fifth fastest in the world at this level with a best time of 51.01 seconds, will also miss the championships as her paperwork to officially represent Jamaica has yet to be finalised. However, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has assembled a talented roster of 43 players who are expected to perform well at the championship from August 27-31 in Lima, Peru. Reid, who finished third in the 200m in Cali, Colombia, two years ago, was a member of the women's 4x100m team that finished fifth in Paris. She will compete in the 100m in Peru, an event in which she is the world leader under 20 with a season-best time of 11.09 seconds. Meanwhile, Card will be the highest-ranked Jamaican man at the meet, with his best of 20.50s placing him third in the 200m. He is fourth in the 100m with his season and personal best of 10.07. Jamaican athletes will be aiming for a better medal tally than two years ago, when they won a record 16 medals, the best tally ever at these championships. Team: Girls –Abigail Campbell, Abrina Wright, Alana Reid, Alliah Baker, Anecia Campbell, Briana Campbell, Deschanique Douglas, Habiba Harris, Jade Ann Dawkins, Jaeda Robinson, Kellyann Carr, Kerrica Hill, Nejhada Seymore, Natassia Fletcher, Rohana Sudlow, Sabrina Dockery, Shanaye Morris, Shanniqua Williams, Shanique Williams, Theiana-Lee Terrelonge Boys –Chad Hendricks, Chavez Penn, Daniel Beckford, Daniel Wright, Deandre Daley, Demarco Bennett, Gary Card, Jabari Matheson, Jace Witter, Javaughn Pinnock, Junior Gallimore, Kemarrio Bygrave, Kyle Richards, Marcinho Rose, Nyrone Wade, Omary Robinson, Richard Hall , Romario Hines, Shadane Smith, Shaquan Dunn and Trevoy Smith.

